Singapore Korban Disruption: MUIS and CASE Issue Partial Refunds and Overhaul Oversight

As of November 25, 2026, 32 of the 123 individuals affected by the disruption to the 2026 korban ritual have received refunds, according to a joint statement by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) and the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE). The disruption stemmed from The Meat Brothers (TMB), a korban operator, missing the livestock import deadline from Australia due to pending export approvals, which prevented the slaughter and meat distribution required for Hari Raya Haji.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Андрей Бобровский, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Singapore

CASE, which MUIS engaged in October to assist affected sohibul korban (those intending to perform the ritual) in seeking refunds, stated that it serves as the primary point of recourse for consumers. The association is currently reviewing each case individually and engaging TMB to facilitate refunds. CASE will also contact consumers directly to update them on the status of their specific claims. Those who have not yet contacted CASE can submit their details via the government portal at go. gov.sg/tmbrefund, while those who have already submitted requests are advised not to duplicate their filings.

Consumers who have not resolved their disputes through CASE may also consider filing a claim with the Small Claims Tribunal to obtain a Tribunal Order against TMB. CASE noted that it can guide consumers on preparing necessary documentation, such as proof of payment, correspondence with TMB, and records of agreed arrangements, and will assist throughout the dispute resolution process. Earlier, TMB had publicly committed to completing refunds by the end of August 2026, but informed MUIS on August 31 that delays would occur while awaiting payments from a third party.

Structural changes for 2027 korban services

In response to the 2026 failure, MUIS announced enhanced safeguards for the 2027 korban season, focusing on stricter vendor standards, centralized payment controls, and earlier operational oversight. MUIS has begun preparations earlier than usual, implementing more stringent assessments of vendors' operational track records, financial standing, and ability to meet regulatory requirements.

Key institutional changes include the centralization of payment collection by MUIS for both local and overseas korban services. Funds will be disbursed to vendors progressively only upon the completion of specified operational milestones, a mechanism designed to strengthen financial accountability and mitigate the risk of non-performance. Vendors are also bound by clearer contractual obligations and deadlines to secure necessary regulatory approvals before sales commence, allowing risks to be identified and addressed earlier.

Dedicated local and overseas korban committees have been established to oversee vendor appointments, operational arrangements, regulatory compliance, and contingency planning. MUIS is calling for tenders for both local and overseas korban services, with tenders opening on November 25, 2026, to allow ample time for vendor selection and regulatory approvals. The council plans to maintain a capacity for 5,400 overseas and 1,300 local livestock for the 2027 season. Local operations will continue to be conducted by appointed vendors working with participating mosques under strengthened MUIS oversight. Details on participating mosques, packages, pricing, and registration will be announced once finalized.