Shark Guard of Kyrgyzstan Presented YamRisk Insurance Platform at Web Summit in Lisbon

Kyrgyzstan-based OsOO "Shark Guard" presented YamRisk, a digital platform designed to automate workflows for commercial insurance underwriters in the United States, at the Web Summit 2026 conference in Lisbon from November 9 to 12. The company's primary objective for participating was to identify partners capable of supporting product development and facilitating market entry into the U. S.

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YamRisk targets insurance agencies, brokers, and carriers specializing in commercial insurance. Its core functionality includes client management, insurance risk analysis, and the verification of tracking companies. A distinct feature of the system is its ability to identify potential connections between carriers by cross-referencing vehicle identifiers, contact numbers, addresses, and owner or manager data. The developers explicitly note that matching data serves only as a signal for further investigation, not as definitive proof of affiliation.

The project's operational structure separates technical development from industry expertise. The technical architecture and backend are managed by Kyrgyzstan-based software engineer Esen Zhaileubaev, while Ayjan Zaripova, the founder of OsOO "Shark Guard" in Kyrgyzstan, handles functional design, business analysis, and frontend development. The adaptation of the product to specific U. S. market requirements is overseen by Shabdant Moldokmatov, founder of Shark Guard LLC in Chicago, who brings practical experience in commercial and life insurance.

Company representatives stated that their participation in Web Summit established professional connections with technology firms, including those in the U. S., which they view as a foundation for future commercial cooperation and product scaling.