India risked falling behind in orbit: abandoned decades of public rocket building

ISRO is transitioning the production of its PSLV launch vehicles from in-house manufacturing to private sector partners. V. Narayanan, the head of the agency, stated that the first rocket built entirely by a private contractor, designated PSLV-N1, is ready for pre-launch testing. The maiden flight is scheduled for the first quarter of next year.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Satellites in Earth's orbit

Under a contract signed in September 2022, a consortium comprising L&T and HAL agreed to build five PSLV rockets for 86 billion Indian rupees. This shift marks a structural change in ISRO's operations: the agency previously designed and assembled the vehicles while procuring components from industry, whereas the current model outsources the full manufacturing process. The PSLV-N1 is currently undergoing final assembly ahead of its qualification tests.

This expansion of launch capacity addresses a specific bottleneck in orbital infrastructure. India currently operates 56 space assets, a number that regulators and ISRO view as insufficient for the growing demand in communication, navigation, and remote sensing. To scale this capacity, ISRO and the regulatory body INSPACe have integrated private startups into the launch ecosystem, increasing the number of active players from one to more than 440 companies.

Separate from the commercial launch expansion, the agency confirmed that the Gaganyaan crewed program remains on schedule. Narayanan indicated that the launch vehicle and primary modules are ready, with final assembly focused on the orbital module. The launch will occur once this component is completed.

In parallel, ISRO is developing in-house hardware to reduce reliance on external suppliers. In collaboration with the Semiconductor Laboratory in Chandigarh, the agency has developed the Vikram-32 processor, which is slated for integration into onboard systems of future space missions. ISRO continues its international operations, having launched 434 satellites for 34 countries over the past 12 years while maintaining partnerships with 64 nations.