President Marcos commits to expanding Philippine Multisectoral Nutrition Project in 2026

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has committed to maintaining state-led interventions to combat malnutrition, emphasizing the need for sustained coordination between national and local authorities to improve child health and development.

Speaking at the Philippine Multisectoral Nutrition Project (PMNP) Alagang Summit 2026 held in Clark, Pampanga, the President outlined the government's strategy to extend nutrition services beyond the current project's term. The PMNP is a government initiative designed to reduce child stunting by providing both nutrition-specific and nutrition-sensitive services in targeted local government units (LGUs).

According to Marcos, the core challenge lies in the varying capacities of local governments. He noted that limitations in resources and technical capability can create gaps in service delivery, which is where national support becomes critical. He stressed that close coordination ensures the national government can accurately identify where funds and technical assistance are most needed, allowing for a more responsive allocation of resources to underserved areas.

Program Reach and Impact

The PMNP currently covers 275 municipalities across the country, focusing on the critical first 1,000 days of life for pregnant women, mothers, and young children. As of September 30, 2026, the program has reached approximately 6.17 million beneficiaries. This includes around 549,000 children under five who have been tracked and served under the initiative.

Marcos highlighted that after two years of implementation, 134 participating municipalities have recorded significant reductions in stunting rates. He described these figures as evidence of improved access to essential services and a better capacity for local governments to respond to community needs. However, he cautioned that malnutrition remains a persistent national challenge, particularly for households in vulnerable communities.

Broader Health and Social Determinants

The administration acknowledges that improving nutrition requires more than food distribution. The President emphasized the necessity of integrated access to healthcare, clean water, and sanitation as foundational to child well-being.

"We know improving nutrition involves more than providing adequate food. Families need access to healthcare, clean water, sanitation, other essential services," Marcos stated.

He added that the ongoing challenge is ensuring these services are consistently delivered, especially in the communities with the greatest need.

National data cited during the summit indicates that in 2025, approximately one in four Filipino children under five was stunted. In response, the government is continuing to implement the Philippine Plan of Action for Nutrition 2023-2038, a national blueprint aimed at reducing all forms of malnutrition across different life stages.

Marcos noted that the administration has strengthened local implementation capacity, addressed financing constraints, and improved the use of nutrition data to guide decision-making. National agencies continue to provide policy and technical support, while development partners assist in closing service delivery gaps. Through this integrated approach, the PMNP brings together health, nutrition, water, sanitation, and early childhood interventions at the local level.