Acen Australia seeks EPBC approval for the Belyando Energy Project near Moranbah

Acen Australia has lodged an application with the federal government for environmental approval of the Belyando Energy Project, a proposed renewable energy complex situated near the Queensland coal-mining town of Moranbah. The project, which seeks to combine wind, solar, and battery storage in a single integrated facility, represents a significant departure from standard development models where these technologies are typically executed as separate, sequential projects. By applying for approval under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act, Acen has opened the proposal to public comment, placing a large-scale industrial development directly within Queensland's industrial and agricultural heartland.

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The proposed configuration is ambitious in both scale and technical integration. Acen outlines a design that includes up to 440 megawatts of wind capacity, a 500-megawatt solar farm, and a battery energy storage system (BESS) with a capacity of approximately 500 megawatts and 1,600 megawatt-hours. This multi-technology approach is rare in the current Australian market, where developers usually secure approvals and financing for wind, solar, and storage assets independently. The combination is intended to address grid volatility by providing a more consistent supply of electricity, leveraging the complementary output profiles of the different technologies.

Technical specifications and physical constraints

If approved, the wind component would consist of up to 55 turbines, each with a nameplate capacity of around 8 megawatts. These units would be larger than any currently installed in Australia, reflecting the industry's shift towards higher-capacity turbines to reduce the cost per megawatt of generated electricity. The project site spans four land parcels currently used primarily for grazing livestock. Acen has indicated an intention to maintain these agricultural uses alongside the energy infrastructure once operational, a common requirement in rural renewable energy developments to preserve land productivity.

The physical footprint of the project extends beyond the turbines and panels. Construction activities include the creation of access tracks, the installation of underground cabling, and the construction of overhead transmission lines. The electrical infrastructure would comprise up to six collector substations and an electrical switching station, designed to aggregate power from the various generation and storage assets before feeding it into the existing transmission network. The site is located close to established grid connection points, a critical factor for the project's economic viability, as transmission costs and constraints are significant variables in renewable energy project development.

Ecological considerations and design changes

During the design phase, ecological assessments identified extensive habitat for koalas and greater gliders in the southern section of the proposed area. In response, Acen has removed this section from its design entirely. This modification demonstrates how ecological constraints can directly influence the spatial planning and ultimate capacity of renewable energy projects. The removal of the southern section likely affects the total available land area for turbine placement or solar arrays, though the specific impact on the 440 MW wind capacity target is not detailed in the initial announcement. The decision highlights the ongoing tension between energy development and biodiversity protection in regions that support both industrial activity and significant wildlife populations.

Acen, the Australian subsidiary of the Philippines-based renewable energy developer, already operates a substantial portfolio in Australia. It owns two of the country's largest solar farms: the 400-megawatt Stubbo Solar farm in New South Wales and the 720-megawatt New England Solar farm, the latter of which is currently being built in stages and includes battery storage. The company states it has over 1 gigawatt of renewable energy capacity under construction or in operation. Its development pipeline, which totals 13 gigawatts, includes the highly contested Robbins Island wind project in Tasmania and the Valley of the Winds project in New South Wales, the latter currently subject to a court appeal lodged by a nearby property owner.

The Belyando Energy Project, therefore, is not an isolated experiment but part of a broader corporate strategy to expand integrated renewable energy capacity across the Australian grid. Its location in a traditional coal region underscores the ongoing transition in energy infrastructure within established mining economies. The final outcome of the EPBC approval process will determine whether this integrated wind-solar-battery model can proceed in a region where the physical and ecological constraints of the landscape have already necessitated significant design modifications.