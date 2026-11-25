Singapore launches enhanced HealthHub app for seamless access to public healthcare

Patients accessing public healthcare in Singapore can now manage appointments and payments across different health clusters through a single digital interface. The enhanced HealthHub app, launched on November 25, consolidates services previously split between the NHG Health, National University Health System (NUHS), and SingHealth apps, which will be phased out by February 2027.

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Changes in Appointment Access

The primary change in service access is the introduction of a "traffic light" system for polyclinic appointments. Users can now view the availability of slots across all 28 polyclinics: green indicates available slots, amber indicates low availability, and red signals that the clinic is fully booked. This transparency is currently applied to next-day appointments between 10am and 12pm for patients presenting symptoms such as coughs, fevers, and sore throats, aiming to reduce the friction of finding open slots during peak periods.

Streamlining Payments and Medication

The institutional arrangement for bill payments has shifted from cluster-specific transactions to a unified system. Previously, users had to settle bills for each healthcare cluster separately, re-entering details for every transaction and using limited payment modes. The updated app allows for the payment of multiple bills across different public institutions in a single transaction and integrates PayNow, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

Regarding medication access, the app now allows users to request doorstep delivery for refills, provided the medication does not require cold-chain storage, which still requires an in-person recipient.

Health Data and Digital Integration

Users now have centralized access to personalized health trends, including blood pressure, weight, and cholesterol levels. This digital record access is currently available for patients within the NHG Health and NUHS clusters, with SingHealth expected to integrate once it transitions to the next-generation electronic medical record platform.

Support for Digital Access

To ensure that the shift to a digital-first system does not exclude seniors or those with limited digital literacy, the government has established specific support mechanisms. Patients can receive in-person guidance from staff at hospitals and polyclinics or access assistance through the HealthHub helpline. Additionally, digital ambassadors at SG Digital Community Hubs in libraries and community clubs are tasked with helping users navigate the app's features.