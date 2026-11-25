Structural assessment confirms neglect at historic Fitzroy Hotel in Auckland CBD

The former Fitzroy Hotel, a mid-1850s structure on Wakefield Street in Auckland, remains cordoned off by high hoardings and is subject to an active dangerous building notice due to significant structural cracks in its facade. While a developer has expressed interest in restoring the property, the immediate constraint is the physical instability of the masonry and the regulatory limitations faced by Auckland Council in compelling the owner, Terry Huang, to undertake repairs.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Restoration of the building’s facade

Structural Integrity and Regulatory Limits

The building's deterioration has reached a critical stage, evidenced by a $135,000 fine issued to The Fitzroy Hotel Limited and its director for failing to make the structure safe. Auckland Council field operations manager David Pawson confirmed that while the dangerous building notice is in place, the authority cannot force the owner to fix the roof or stop water ingress, which are worsening the condition. The Council's role is limited to managing the immediate risk to public safety; consequently, they have spent $457,064 mitigating the risk of falling masonry on Wakefield and Lyndock Streets.

Pawson noted that engineering investigations found no contribution to the instability from council assets, such as the adjacent footpath, contradicting owner Huang's claim that he was blocked from propping the building until the council fixed an undermined path. A 2010 heritage assessment indicates that cracks were present before Huang's company purchased the property in March 2015 for $1.795 million.

Restoration Potential and Financial Valuation

Steve Bielby of Auckland Notable Properties Trust, known for the St James Theatre project, has entered discussions with the owner and agents regarding a potential takeover. Bielby estimates that a full restoration would cost between $1.5 million and $2 million, arguing that the building is capable of being saved. This estimate is close to the property's current registered valuation of $1.45 million, which was presented as evidence in court proceedings earlier this month.

The financial trajectory suggests a potential sale, as Huang's costs mount. Former Waitematā local board member Allan Matson, who advocated for the building's heritage listing over two decades ago, suggests that a sale is a plausible next step. Bielby has submitted proposals to assess the feasibility of restoration, aiming to address the long-term neglect that has allowed the structural integrity to fail over years of unaddressed water ingress and lack of maintenance.