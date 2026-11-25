Supreme Court to examine state government inaction on Madurai Deepathoon ritual order

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a contempt petition against the Tamil Nadu government, following the state's failure to comply with a judicial order regarding the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Milei.vencel, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ The temples of Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, India

The dispute centres on the lighting of the lamp at Deepathoon, a stone pillar atop the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai district. On November 21, the apex court had issued a specific direction permitting the lamp to be lit on November 24 as a one-time measure. However, the state authorities failed to implement this order, leading to the current legal challenge.

During the proceedings before a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi, the petitioner's counsel described the state's inaction as "most unfortunate." The petitioner alleged that the Tamil Nadu government deliberately circumvented the court's directions by citing prohibitory orders and customary practices in submissions to the Madras High Court, despite previous assurances of compliance.

The counsel for the state government informed the bench that a status report detailing the developments was required to be filed, confirming that the traditional lamp had not been lit at Deepathoon.

The court has now indicated it will peruse the state government's status report and hear the contempt plea to determine why the November 21 order was ignored. The core of the conflict remains a clash between the state's cited law-and-order concerns and the traditional practices sought to be upheld by the petitioners.