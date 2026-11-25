Joseph Rowntree Foundation report identifies highest destitution rates in West Midlands cities

New data from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation has identified Birmingham, Wolverhampton, and Walsall as having some of the highest rates of destitution in the UK outside of London, marking a shift in how emergency support services are being utilised in the region.

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The scale of destitution

The Destitution in the UK report defines this level of poverty by the inability to afford basic necessities, including food, shelter, and hygiene. In Birmingham, 1.88% of households (nearly one in 50) are classified as destitute. This is followed by Wolverhampton at 1.79% and Sandwell at 1.72%.

While these figures place the West Midlands among the hardest-hit regions, they remain below the rate seen in Manchester, which records the highest level outside London at 2.62%.

From crisis support to long-term reliance

A critical change in the economic experience of these households is the nature of their reliance on emergency services. The report notes that those in destitution are increasingly using food banks and similar support systems to meet basic needs on a long-term basis, rather than as a temporary measure to resolve a short-term crisis.

Material markers of poverty

The report quantifies the reality of destitution through specific material deficits. Across the affected households, 61% have gone without food, while 50% have lacked clothing and 49% have lacked toiletries.

The deprivation extends to basic utilities and shelter: 45% of these households have lacked heat, 26% have been without lighting, and 17% have slept rough.

Julian Hartley, group chief executive of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, stated that stagnation in living standards risks making this level of hardship a norm for millions, noting that support services are currently "buckling under the weight of need."