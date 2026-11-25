Uzbekistan reports over 52,000 fires and significant economic damage over five years

Uzbekistan is preparing a new operational framework for emergency management that aims to shift resources from reactive firefighting to risk-based prevention. The draft concept, covering the period from 2026 to 2036, identifies a critical gap in the current infrastructure: approximately 60% of the country's fire and rescue vehicles were manufactured between 1978 and 1980 and have been in service for over 45 years. The proposed reform targets this aging fleet, which includes vehicles based on the ZIL-130 chassis with water tanks of only two cubic meters and a top speed of 40-60 kilometers per hour, for gradual replacement with modern units capable of carrying 4-6 cubic meters of water and reaching speeds up to 100 kilometers per hour.

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Quantifying the Operational Gap

The urgency of the reform is underscored by data cited in the draft document. Over the past five years, Uzbekistan recorded 551 emergency situations, resulting in material damage estimated at 451.3 billion soms. Of these incidents, 66% were man-made and 34% were natural. Additionally, the country registered more than 52,000 fires during the same period, causing 1.09 trillion soms in damages. Notably, 76% of these fires occurred in residential homes, with the primary causes attributed to violations of electrical safety rules, careless handling of fire, and improper use of heating equipment. These statistics form the evidentiary basis for the proposed modernization of both hardware and procedural protocols.

From Reaction to Digital Prevention

The core procedural change proposed by the concept is a transition from post-incident response to pre-emptive risk management. This involves the creation of digital risk maps at the regional, district, and mahalla (neighborhood) levels. The plan includes expanding the system for automatic public alerting and integrating artificial intelligence and drone technology into monitoring operations. Instead of relying solely on static data, the system will utilize continuous monitoring of both natural and technological threats to predict potential hazards. This shift redefines the responsibility of emergency services from purely reactive deployment to active surveillance and early warning.

Restructuring Unit Capabilities and Resources

Under the new framework, specialized fire-fighting units are to be transformed into multifunctional detachments. These units would be equipped to handle not only fires but also road traffic accidents, building collapses, and floods. The material upgrade includes the acquisition of robotic devices, thermal imaging cameras, ground-penetrating radar, and drones. Furthermore, the concept envisions the development of aviation capabilities specifically for search and rescue operations and the evacuation of people from hard-to-reach areas. This expansion of mandate requires a corresponding expansion in technical capacity and training, moving beyond traditional firefighting skills to comprehensive emergency response competencies.

Decentralized Risk Assessment and Financial Transparency

The reform also introduces a tiered system for public preparation. Schools and mahallas are to conduct more practical exercises on earthquake and fire safety. Crucially, mahallas will be assigned specific risk categories, allowing preventive measures to be directed toward areas with the highest likelihood of incidents. This creates a enforceable mechanism for allocating educational and preventive resources based on data rather than uniform distribution.

Financially, the project is to be funded through a combination of state and local budgets, international grants, financial institutions, and public-private partnerships. However, an anti-corruption review of the draft has highlighted deficiencies in the rules governing the distribution of funds. Specifically, the document currently lacks clear criteria for calculating risk levels, assessing regional priorities, and evaluating the expected impact of expenditures. Experts have recommended that the final regulation must establish precise criteria for project selection and a transparent procedure for justifying funding decisions to mitigate the risk of arbitrary resource allocation.

Timeline and Implementation Oversight

The concept is designed to run through 2036, with an intermediate performance assessment scheduled for 2030 and a final evaluation in 2036. While the draft outlines the strategic direction, it remains a proposal subject to further regulatory refinement. The specific mechanisms for enforcing the new risk-based allocation of resources and the replacement of obsolete equipment depend on the adoption of these financial and procedural standards into binding law. In parallel with this broader reform, a technical college for training future rescuers is set to open at the Academy of Emergency Situations, scheduled to accept its first students in the 2027/2028 academic year.