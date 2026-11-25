Kyrgyzstan's GDP grew 10.5% as construction surged 61.5%

Fixed capital investment in Kyrgyzstan reached 422 billion som during the first ten months of 2026, according to data presented at the Bishkek Investment Forum (BIF 2026). The figures indicate a continuing upward trajectory in capital spending over the last five years: investments stood at approximately 123 billion som in 2021 and rose to 374 billion som by 2025.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Business investments. Industrial zone with air conditioning

Erlest Akunbekov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, reported that the country's real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 10.5% during the same period, totaling 1 trillion 866.4 billion som.

Sectoral Performance

The economic growth was unevenly distributed across sectors, with the construction industry showing the most significant expansion. The growth rates for the first ten months of 2026 are as follows:

Construction: 61.5%

61.5% Services: 6.3%

6.3% Industry: 5.1%

5.1% Agriculture: 4.7%

Infrastructure and Strategic Projects

A central component of the country's long-term strategy is the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway. According to Minister Akunbekov, this project is intended to enhance Kyrgyzstan's transit potential and facilitate international trade. The government anticipates that the railway will stimulate the development of logistics centers, warehouses, and export-oriented processing plants along the route, providing opportunities for local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to act as suppliers and contractors.

Financial Incentives and Regulatory Changes

To support production expansion, the government launched a preferential lending project for 2026-2030. Under this program, the state subsidizes interest rates through the republican budget. Businesses can access loans of up to 50 million som at a 6% annual interest rate, while enterprises in the garment industry can obtain up to 100 million som at 0% interest. These funds are designated for capital investments, working capital, loan refinancing, and startups.

Additional legislative measures have been introduced to improve the investment climate:

Administrative Reform: The number of required permits for entrepreneurial activity was reduced from 905 to 439.

The number of required permits for entrepreneurial activity was reduced from 905 to 439. Legal Framework: The Law "On Investments in the Kyrgyz Republic" was adopted on August 12, 2025, to strengthen investor protections.

The Law "On Investments in the Kyrgyz Republic" was adopted on August 12, 2025, to strengthen investor protections. Venture Capital: A law "On Venture Financing" was passed on July 28, 2026, to create a legal basis for startups and innovation.

Furthermore, the government is managing a portfolio of over 100 public-private partnership (PPP) projects with a total estimated value exceeding 475 billion som.

International Cooperation

Minister Akunbekov emphasized Kyrgyzstan's interest in deepening economic ties with China, European nations, and neighboring Central Asian states. He noted that creating joint production chains in processing and logistics would improve the region's overall competitiveness. He also highlighted the role of the Bishkek Investment Forum, noting that between 2015 and 2024, the forum's organizers attracted over $286 million in investments for small and medium-sized businesses.