Kazakhstan Prepares Atyrau TPA and PET Plant for 2029 Launch

Kazakhstan's Atyrau region is preparing a project to build a manufacturing facility for terephthalic acid (TPA) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET), with the regional akimat targeting a launch by the end of 2029. The project currently remains in the preparatory phase, with the completion of the technical-economic calculation and the development of the feasibility study specifications underway. Authorities are simultaneously identifying equipment suppliers and documentation developers.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Industrial complex

To execute the plan, regional officials are seeking strategic partners, holding negotiations with Uzbek counterparts and potential technology companies from China. A 2022 assessment valued the project at $1 billion, with intended annual production capacity of 600,000 metric tons of TPA and 430,000 metric tons of PET. TPA serves as the primary feedstock for polyester production, including PET, a thermoplastic used in the manufacture of plastic containers, films, and fibers.