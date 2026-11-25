Budapest University and Israeli institutes partner to solve climate-induced water cycle challenges

The Strategic Innovation Forum 2026 commenced at the National Bank of Hungary in Budapest, convening government officials, scientists, and a delegation of 50 to 60 Israeli technology companies. The central focus of the gathering was not theoretical discussion but the physical adaptation of infrastructure to resource scarcity, specifically addressing moisture retention in soil and the modernization of energy networks.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Виктор Бушуев is licensed under Все права защищены WATER DEFICIT

Maya Kadosh, the Israeli Ambassador to Hungary, stated that the forum's objective is to convert the practical experience of Tel Aviv and the scientific output of Budapest into joint utility projects. The immediate driver for this collaboration is an extreme drought, which has prompted the Hungarian government to prepare an investment package of 600 million euros.

Agnes Kelemen, State Secretary for Water Resources and Climate Policy, framed water as a critical ecosystem function rather than a commodity. The core of her proposal is the concept of "water in the landscape,” which relies on the ability of soil and vegetation to retain moisture. This approach aims to reduce the load on hydraulic structures and slow erosion by integrating water retention into the biological and physical environment rather than managing it solely through engineering.

The practical foundation for this shift was established through an agreement between the Budapest University of Technology and Economics and the Jacob Blaustein Institute for Desert Research. The agreement facilitates joint research, with eight Hungarian master's students scheduled to undertake internships in Israel. Amit Gross, dean of the institute, identified the key to success as shifting from reacting to climate disaster consequences to proactively designing the water cycle.

In parallel, Sapienza University and the Kinneret Innovation Center agreed to cooperate on forestry and climate adaptation. Their work focuses on landscape rehabilitation and the deployment of precision irrigation systems to reduce biomass loss.

Approximately 500 specialists participated in the forum, discussing the application of artificial intelligence to manage urban environments. The Israeli state-owned utility Mekorot was a key participant, offering expertise in water purification and biogas production that could underpin reforms in Hungary's housing and public utilities sector. The meeting was initiated by KKL-JNF, an organization with a long history of dam construction and forest restoration.

Area Objective Water management 600 million euro investment in soil moisture retention Scientific exchange Research on water retention under precipitation deficit conditions Modernization Network optimization using AI and biogas