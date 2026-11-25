New legislation in England mandates transfer of tenant deposit interest to the state

A proposal to alter the distribution of interest earned on tenant deposits is set to take effect in March 2027, granting the state a direct financial claim on funds currently managed by private custodial schemes in England.

Under the existing framework, three private providers-the Tenancy Deposit Protection Service (TDP), the Tenancy Deposit Scheme (TDS), and MyDeposits-operate custodial schemes that are free to landlords and tenants. The cost of these services is covered by the interest accrued on the tenants' deposits, which these companies retain to fund operations and generate profit.

The proposed rule changes the obligation of these firms. From 1 March 2027, they will be required to pay a portion of that interest to the Secretary of State. The legislation aims to restrict the amount of interest retained by administrators to what is strictly necessary to run the scheme effectively and provide a reasonable return on capital. Any surplus beyond this operational requirement would be diverted away from the private providers.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has stated that this measure does not allow the government to profit directly from tenant deposits. Instead, the ministry argues, the changes will ensure that more of the interest raised benefits tenants themselves, rather than being retained as profit by the companies running the schemes.

The opposition has criticised the move as an expansion of state interference in private asset management. Katie Lam, the shadow housing secretary, described the policy as a tax on rental income and deposit interest, arguing that it would ultimately drive up rents for tenants.

Industry commentators have also expressed concern regarding the potential market impact. In a column for the Telegraph, "The Secret Landlord' suggested that landlords would mitigate the new financial risk by adjusting their rental pricing, stating that the government's approach ignores the practical mechanics of the rental market.