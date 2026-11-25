Singapore retail gold market sees record trading volumes despite global price volatility

Singapore's retail gold market is shifting from restricted access to physical bullion toward a broader range of financial instruments, yet the economic position of private investors remains tethered to global volatility and currency risks rather than local liquidity. In June 2026, banks OCBC and DBS expanded their offerings of physical gold tokens and bars to the general public, a move that followed UOB, which had previously been the sole bank providing such products to mass consumers.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Gold ingots in the vault

The change in conditions for households and private investors centers on lowering the barrier to entry. Investors can now purchase gold in smaller increments without the need for independent physical storage. This eliminates two key constraints for new buyers: the cost of insured storage and the risk of theft, factors that previously deterred a significant portion of potential clients. According to DBS, approximately 90% of buyers of "paper gold" through its online platform, launched in August, are new to this asset class.

The expansion of bank offerings is designed to increase trading activity, though analysts caution that this does not equate to automatic income growth or risk reduction for investors. Christopher Wong of OCBC notes that "more products do not necessarily mean more trading," while Zavier Wong of eToro points out that the impact on the overall market will be modest. Gold prices are determined by global factors-Federal Reserve decisions, the exchange rate of the dollar, and central bank purchases-rather than by local demand in Singapore.

The abstract concept of "access to gold" returns to concrete financial realities: investors do not receive guaranteed returns. Gold pays no interest or dividends, making it a form of insurance rather than a traditional capital growth instrument. Goh Jing Rong of the Singapore Management University warns that retail funds trapped in gold may divert resources from equities, yet the asset's price remains subject to sharp fluctuations.

Despite hitting a record high of $5,600 per ounce in January 2026, the price of gold fell by more than 30% from its peak by November 18, dropping to $3,796.37 per ounce, its lowest level in a year. For households and individuals who purchased the metal at higher prices, this represents significant unrealized losses.

An additional financial risk for Singaporean investors is currency-related: international gold prices are quoted in U. S. dollars, so a strengthening Singapore dollar (SGD) can erode profits from rising metal prices, even if the asset does not lose value in dollar terms. While banks like DBS and UOB record growing transaction volumes-DBS tripled its gold investments in 2025, and UOB saw physical transaction volumes rise by 59%-experts insist that this does not alter the fundamental risks of volatility. The consensus remains that portfolios require diversification rather than blind reliance on "safe haven" status.