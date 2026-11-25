Bolivia joins Andean Community initiative to combat crypto-linked transnational organized crime

Bolivia will become the fourth member of the Andean Community (CAN) to implement a specialized training program for investigating criminal offenses involving the illegal use of crypto-assets. The initiative is scheduled for rollout in February 2027.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Bitcoins

The program aims to build the capabilities of prosecutors, police officers, and financial analysts to counter new methods of financing transnational organized crime, focusing on tools for tracking digital asset transactions linked to criminal activity.

Training includes blockchain forensic analysis, transaction chain tracking, and the identification of suspicious digital wallets. This follows a four-day course held in Bogota, Colombia, from November 17 to 20, where 48 specialists worked with actual cases to identify financial flows associated with criminal networks.

The program is organized and funded with support from the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs via its embassy in Peru. The Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs provided similar support for the course in Bogota.

Gonzalo Gutiérrez Reynel, Secretary General of the Andean Community, stated that because organized crime and its financing mechanisms are transborder, the response must be regional and coordinated. The implementation in Bolivia will complete the training cycle across all CAN member states, establishing a regional network of specialists in investigating illegal crypto-asset operations.