Montreal property taxes to rise by 9.8% in 2027 citing infrastructure needs

Property owners in Montreal will face an average municipal tax increase of 9.8% in 2027, the highest hike in at least two decades. This shift increases the annual cost of maintaining a home or investment property, with a typical single-family home valued at $781,700 expected to pay an additional $512, and an average condo valued at $520,300 seeing an increase of $313.

Infrastructure funding as a fiscal driver

The primary mechanism behind this increase is the introduction of a new tax dedicated specifically to the maintenance and renewal of the city's deteriorating infrastructure, particularly the water network. This new levy represents 5.1% of the total increase, applied at a rate of $0.0325 per $100 of a property's assessed value. By prioritizing the reconstruction of essential services over new redevelopment projects, the city is shifting its financial focus toward stabilizing existing physical assets.

Geographic variance in tax burdens

The impact of these changes is not distributed evenly across the city, as borough-level taxes create significant disparities in the final bill. Residents of Montréal-Nord will experience the steepest average increase at 11.5%, followed by Lachine (11.3%) and L'Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève (11.1%). Conversely, the lowest average increases are found in Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (8.2%), Ville-Marie (8.7%), and Anjou (9.2%). Anjou stands as the only borough where local taxes are actually decreasing, though this is offset by the city-wide infrastructure levy.

Scale of the financial shift

This budget marks a departure from previous policy goals to limit tax increases to the rate of inflation. To put the scale in perspective, the 9.8% hike is double the 4.9% increase recorded in 2024, which had been the highest in the preceding five years. Non-residential properties will see a more modest average increase of 6.2%. Taxation continues to be the city's central revenue stream, accounting for nearly 65% of its total income for 2027.