Davao City medical center handles 1,790 cases of violence in 2026, surpassing national data

The Women and Children Protection Unit (WCPU) of the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) in Davao City recorded the highest number of violence cases against women and children in the country for most of 2026, according to data from the Child Protection Network (CPN).

From January 1 to November 8, 2026, the SPMC unit managed 1,790 cases, comprising 1,350 cases of violence against children and 440 against women. This volume surpasses the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) Child Protection Unit in Manila, which handled ,1666 cases, and the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu with 1,475. While SPMC has the highest overall tally, PGH recorded a higher number of child-specific cases at 1,649.

Patterns of Abuse and Reporting

Louella Young, a registered social worker and supervisor of the SPMC unit, noted during a media forum on November 23 that the unit averages at least 10 patients per day. Approximately three-quarters of the children's cases this year involved sexual abuse, with a notable increase among girls.

Young suggests that the rise in numbers may be attributed to an increase in reporting rather than an increase in the occurrence of abuse. A key shift in survivor behavior is the rise in "acute cases," where victims seek help within 72 hours of the incident, contrasting with previous years when survivors often waited months or years before reporting.

The data indicates that the vast majority of perpetrators are known to the survivors, with neighbors and acquaintances accounting for most cases; strangers make up less than five percent. Young also highlighted a recurring pattern of girls aged 16 and below becoming pregnant by partners ranging from their 20s to 40s, as well as cases stemming from online grooming.

Institutional Support and Prevention

To reduce the burden on the Davao City facility and make services more accessible, the WCPU and the Development of People's Foundation have trained hospitals and local government units in other municipalities to handle these cases locally.

The unit's comprehensive care includes psychosocial and medico-legal services. Mental health is integrated into the treatment process, with a psychiatrist conducting weekly urgent care visits and an in-house psychometrician screening all patients for the past two years. Additionally, child psychiatrists have implemented the Parents and Classrooms Together (PACT) initiative, a free online program designed to help parents and teachers identify warning signs of violence.

Collaboration continues between the hospital, the City Social Welfare and Development Office, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, and the police to educate the public, although Young acknowledged that gaps in prevention remain.

Legal Recourse and Survivor Agency

Addressing the complexity of domestic violence, Young observed that some women return to abusive partners. In these instances, the unit focuses on providing survivors with information regarding protective laws and available government services, leaving the decision to file formal legal charges to the survivor.

For those seeking help in Davao City, options include the WCPU at the SPMC main building, barangay-level violence desks, the Women and Children Protection Desk of the Davao City Police Office, and the Sidlakan Center for women. Free legal assistance is also available through the Integrated Bar of the Philippines legal aid office.