Child psychiatrists in Davao City introduce new program for early detection of youth violence

Child psychiatrists from the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) have launched a free online training program designed to equip parents and teachers with the skills to identify and prevent violence in schools and among youth. The initiative aims to address a critical gap in community-based mental health support by shifting the burden of early detection from scarce specialists to family and school networks.

Dr. Abegail Laganao, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at the SPMC Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine (IPBM), introduced the Parents and Classrooms Together (PACT) initiative on Nov. 23, 2026, during the Healthy Davao Media Forum at SM City Davao. She stated that the program's core strategy is prevention through strengthened family bonds and a formalized partnership between homes and schools, ensuring that concerning behaviors are detected by parents before they escalate.

"It's about strengthening family relationships and strengthening the partnership between schools and families so that no child is left to wander around with all these thoughts of school violence, bullying, school shootings in mind without being detected by the parents first,” Laganao said.

Community-based facilitation

The program is structured to be implemented without the direct presence of a psychiatrist in every school. Schools, churches, and other community groups can appoint volunteers to undergo online training as facilitators. The PACT website provides the necessary manuals, lecture videos, and materials, covering topics such as identifying red flags, discussing safety with children, and improving home communication.

"So you don't need to have us, child psychiatrist or even a psychiatrist in your schools to implement this program,” Laganao noted. Facilitators, who may include school administrators, guidance counselors, psychologists, or parent leaders, join an online community where the SPMC psychiatrists offer continued supervision.

According to Laganao, approximately 40 individuals from various parts of the country have already signed up for the training. She said implementation in schools is anticipated to begin next year after the Christmas break. The program has also been presented to the Department of Education (DepEd), which conducted a pilot run.

Identifying and reporting warning signs

The workshop teaches parents to recognize common forms of school violence and protective factors at home. The program's take-home tools list specific warning signs, including sudden withdrawal or fear of school, repeated bullying or cyberbullying, talk of revenge or self-harm, threats, violent drawings, fascination with weapons, and significant behavioral changes following conflicts or losses. Parents are also urged to take seriously reports from classmates about potential self-harm or harm to others.

Practical guidance includes setting aside five to 10 minutes for daily phone-free check-ins, listening before advising, and understanding the child's social and online spaces. Recommended opening lines include, "You are not in trouble; I want to help.”

When concerns arise, the program advises parents to document the incident's details-what happened, when, where, and who was involved-preserve any digital evidence like screenshots, and report through official school channels such as the class adviser or guidance counselor. Public social media posts are discouraged for reporting. In cases involving threats of serious harm or weapons, parents are instructed to contact emergency services or the school's emergency contact immediately.

Addressing the psychiatric workforce gap

Laganao highlighted the severe shortage of specialists in the region, noting that there are only five board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrists in Mindanao, rising to about six or seven if new graduates are included. Of these, three are based in Davao City and affiliated with SPMC.

"Psychiatrists are also parents, and we really see the need because there are only a few of us and teachers are overworked, so I think it's really the parents' job to connect with their kids and prevent school violence and youth violence,” she explained, adding that the program was developed at no cost to participants.

She also pointed out that limited funding for mental health services has resulted in fewer information campaigns, which perpetuates stigma. "So it breeds stigma. People don't want to go to IPBM. People don't want to go to a psychiatrist,” Laganao said.

Despite these challenges, she noted that the Mental Health Law mandates schools to have mental health programs and recommended that such programs be given dedicated budgets. She also reminded the public that PhilHealth covers psychiatric consultations, laboratory tests, and medications.

Schools, communities, and churches interested in implementing the program are invited to sign up as facilitators via The PACT Initiative Facebook page. Individuals requiring immediate assistance can call the SPMC-IPBM crisis hotline, with contact numbers available on the official Facebook pages of SPMC and SPMC-IPBM.