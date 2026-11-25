Philippine Eagle Center receives Seaza Animal Welfare Certificate in Davao City

The Philippine Eagle Center (PEC) in Davao City has become the first zoological facility in the Philippines to be awarded the Animal Welfare Certificate from the Southeast Asian Zoos and Aquariums Association (Seaza).

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use An elderly man in a cap is holding a brightly colored pheasant in an enclosure

The certification follows an assessment by trained evaluators from Seaza member countries, based on best practice standards for animal care developed in collaboration with the UK-based charity Wild Welfare. The Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) announced the recognition during the 34th Seaza Conference held in Cebu City from November 15 to 20, 2026.

The PEF attributed the achievement to the coordinated efforts of its veterinarians, animal keepers, food preparation staff, and conservation breeding personnel, as well as the support of donors and volunteers. While the certificate marks a significant milestone in institutional standards, the foundation stated that it serves as a reminder to continuously improve the care provided to the animals in the center.

Conservation and Reintroduction Efforts

Beyond facility management, the PEF is focusing on the broader ecological requirements of the Philippine Eagle. During the Seaza Conference, Executive Director Dennis Salvador emphasized that securing the future of the national bird requires a combination of individual bird care, forest habitat protection, and active engagement with local communities.

This systemic approach is evident in the foundation's work in Leyte, where biologist Julia Lynne Allong presented research on the reintroduction of eagles to an area where the species had vanished following Super Typhoon Yolanda. A notable case is Lyra Sinabadan, an eagle that was first released on Mt. Apo, later rescued in Bukidnon, and eventually returned to the wild in Leyte on May 8, 2025, following rehabilitation.

Regional Raptor Protection

The PEC is currently hosting the Island Raptor Conservation Network (IRCN) Davao Summit 2026 from November 23 to 30. Convened by the Mohamed bin Zayed Raptor Conservation Fund, the summit aims to establish a network specifically for the protection of birds of prey on islands, noting that every recorded raptor extinction has occurred in an island setting.

Based in Malagos, Baguio District, Davao City, the PEF has been operating for 39 years. Its history in captive breeding includes a landmark achievement in 1992 with Pag-asa, the first Philippine Eagle to be bred and hatched in captivity.