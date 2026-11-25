Kazakhstan Agricultural Water Consumption Exceeds Official Reports by One-Third

Satellite imagery analysis by GEOBOX reveals a significant gap between official reporting and actual water consumption in Kazakhstan's agricultural sector. The data shows the industry consumes approximately one-third more water than reported, an annual discrepancy of 5.1 cubic kilometers-nearly four times the combined water consumption of all the country's cities and villages.

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According to GEOBOX, over three-quarters of the nation's water is used for irrigation, with the highest consumption concentrated in five southern regions; the Kyzylorda region alone accounts for more than a third of that volume. The study attributes this gap to a systemic accounting failure, noting that data is derived from applications and calculated formulas rather than actual measurements.

The discrepancy is most evident in the Syr Darya basin. Official records state 7.1 cubic kilometers are used for irrigation annually, while satellite data indicates an intake of approximately 10 cubic kilometers. Additionally, "other" consumption categories in reports grew from minimal levels in 2015 to 4.3 cubic kilometers by 2024.

In the Zhambyl region, approximately 40,000 hectares of irrigated fields operate outside the "Kazvodkhoz" system, nearly half the size of the 90,000 hectares managed by the agency. Analysis further indicates that canal water losses are calculated theoretically, with reporting figures for dozens of canals remaining identical month after month, including decimal places.

These accounting discrepancies coincide with a decline in available water resources. Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov reported that flow in the Syr Darya is expected to be 70% of the norm, while neighboring countries' reservoirs are 1.6 cubic kilometers below last year's levels. The Shu River is estimated at 50-75% of the norm, and the Talas is classified as low-water.

Consequently, the water use limit for the Shu-Talas basin was reduced from 1.2 billion to 900 million cubic meters, a decrease of approximately 25%. Deficits have also affected the Almaty region, where the Kurtinsky reservoir contains 64 million cubic meters-38 million less than the previous year.

The government aims to increase irrigated land to 2.5 million hectares by 2030, double the 2023 figure. The plan involves constructing 42 new reservoirs, reconstructing 37 existing ones, and halving canal losses. New reservoirs are expected to add 2.6 cubic kilometers of storage by 2028, covering roughly half of the gap identified by satellite analysis. Separately, a reform of drinking water tariffs is planned by early 2027 to incentivize water conservation.