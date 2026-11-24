Davao del Sur Governor Yvonne Cagas declares 2028 reelection bid to sustain cooperative programs

Davao del Sur Governor Yvonne Cagas has announced her intention to seek reelection in 2028, aiming to maintain the policy trajectory established by her late father-in-law, former governor Douglas "Dodo" Cagas.

Speaking during the provincial government's convocation on November 23, 2026, at the Cagas-Tabliso Gym, Cagas addressed local speculation regarding her political future. She explicitly clarified that her previous mentions of potentially running for mayor were hypothetical "what if" scenarios and not a formal declaration of candidacy for that office.

Focus on Program Continuity

The governor emphasized that her administration is centered on the principle of continuity, particularly regarding cooperative programs initiated under the late Governor Dodo Cagas. She argued that public initiatives should remain consistent across leadership changes rather than being discontinued when a new official takes office.

Cagas acknowledged that while the inherited programs may not have reached every resident, she maintains that they have fundamentally changed the lives and perspectives of a significant portion of the population. She noted that she and Vice Governor Marc Cagas are working together to sustain these long-term development initiatives.

While declaring her bid for 2028, Cagas stated she would respect the electorate's decision should they choose a different leader, attributing her current position to divine will, the support of her husband, and the voters of Davao del Sur.

Political Context

Cagas is currently serving her second consecutive term after winning the May 2025 elections with 256,486 votes, roughly 73.9 percent of the total cast. In that race, she defeated Aiai Cagas, who received 85,463 votes, and independent candidate Jun Lustre, who garnered 4,903 votes.

The governor first assumed office in 2022, succeeding her husband, Marc Douglas Cagas IV, who had stepped in as governor following the death of Douglas Cagas in June 2021.