Canadian mortgage arrears hit 0.32% as variable-rate exposure drives record default risk

Canadian homeowners are increasingly unable to meet their mortgage obligations, with the national rate of loans in arrears for 90 days or more reaching 0.32% in the third quarter. This represents a 31.1% increase over the previous year and the highest level recorded since Equifax Canada began tracking the metric in 2013.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Overdue debt

The Mechanism of Interest Rate Sensitivity

The surge in arrears is tied to the Bank of Canada's monetary policy. In October, the central bank raised its key policy rate by a quarter percentage point to 2.5% to counter inflation risks. This move triggered an increase in the prime rates used by commercial banks to set interest for various loan products, specifically impacting those with variable-rate mortgages.

The scale of this exposure is significant: approximately 1.4 million of Canada's 9.1 million homeowners hold variable-rate loans. Additionally, 1.3 million consumers carry home equity lines of credit exceeding $50,000. According to Equifax, every quarter-point increase in the policy rate adds roughly $860 million in annual interest costs for variable-rate mortgage holders.

Geographic and Demographic Impact

The pressure is most acute in Ontario, where TD reports that mortgage arrears have nearly tripled compared to pre-pandemic levels, approaching the peaks seen during the 2008 financial crisis. The burden falls disproportionately on young homeowners and first-time buyers, who typically carry higher loan balances relative to their equity.

While the overall mortgage default rate remains below 1%, the financial strain manifests first in other forms of debt. As homeowners prioritize their mortgage payments to avoid foreclosure, they are increasingly missing payments on credit cards and auto loans. Total Canadian consumer debt rose 4.68% year-over-year to $2.74 trillion in the third quarter, with credit card balances alone reaching $136.2 billion.