Romania Shifts Trade Focus to Central and Eastern Europe

Romania is diversifying its economic geography, shifting a portion of its trade reliance away from traditional giants like Germany toward deeper integration within Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). According to Günther Doiber, chief economist at Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), the growth rate of Romania's mutual trade with its regional neighbors has recently outpaced its trade growth with Germany.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kostisl, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ The flag of Romania

Trade operations with CEE nations within the EU now account for 25% of Romania's total foreign trade. This shift indicates a reallocation of resource flows; while exports to major Western European economies previously served as the primary development vector, substantial commercial activity is now redirecting toward markets such as Poland and Slovakia.

The data suggests Romanian enterprises are expanding production by penetrating neighboring markets, moving toward shorter and more flexible supply chains. These regional networks may offer greater resilience to global shocks compared to the long-distance industrial pipelines connecting Romania to distant Western hubs.

This structural change is altering the requirements for the financial sector. Institutions like Raiffeisen are moving beyond supporting local business toward financing cross-border expansion. Banking instruments are adapting to provide the credit and settlement services necessary for companies operating across multiple jurisdictions as Romanian goods and services physically enter CEE markets.

The strengthening of these regional ties creates an environment where market proximity and similar economic conditions act as growth drivers, supplementing Romania's established partnership with Germany.