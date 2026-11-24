KazFeltec Launches 3,600-Tonne Annual Wool Processing Plant in Aktobe for Construction Insulation

KazFeltec has launched a wool processing plant in Aktobe to produce non-woven materials for thermal and acoustic insulation in construction and furniture manufacturing. The facility is designed to process up to 3,600 tons of sheep wool annually, yielding 2,200 tons of finished ecological products.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Textile mill

The project, funded by a 5.3 billion tenge investment, establishes a supply chain connecting the processing site with livestock farms across the Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions. This infrastructure allows for the conversion of raw wool into higher-value industrial materials within Kazakhstan.

While current operations are focused on the domestic market, company head Erlan Zhanarbergen is evaluating export opportunities driven by demand for natural insulators. State revenue committee data reflects the plant's scaling: tax payments rose from 4.3 million tenge in 2024 to 8.1 million in 2025, with a projected 17 million tenge for 2026.