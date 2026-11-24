KazFeltec has launched a wool processing plant in Aktobe to produce non-woven materials for thermal and acoustic insulation in construction and furniture manufacturing. The facility is designed to process up to 3,600 tons of sheep wool annually, yielding 2,200 tons of finished ecological products.
The project, funded by a 5.3 billion tenge investment, establishes a supply chain connecting the processing site with livestock farms across the Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions. This infrastructure allows for the conversion of raw wool into higher-value industrial materials within Kazakhstan.
While current operations are focused on the domestic market, company head Erlan Zhanarbergen is evaluating export opportunities driven by demand for natural insulators. State revenue committee data reflects the plant's scaling: tax payments rose from 4.3 million tenge in 2024 to 8.1 million in 2025, with a projected 17 million tenge for 2026.
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While nomadic herders traditionally feed camels live horned vipers to treat fever, the practice is a dangerous myth rooted in misinterpreting the natural remission phase of the parasite disease surra, rather than a biological cure.