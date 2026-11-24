Davao City health office guides 60 mothers on prenatal visits and facility-based birth

The Davao City Health Office (CHO) recently convened at least 60 pregnant and lactating mothers from 15 barangays in Toril A District for the Buntis Congress 2026. Organized through the Toril Health Center Birthing Home, the event combined health education forums with free maternal services to mark the facility's ninth year of operation.

Dr. Dianne Marinella Castillo, the Toril District Health Officer, emphasized that the congress is designed to provide mothers with accurate information to facilitate informed decision-making during and after pregnancy. The forums focused on antenatal and postpartum care, immunization, family planning, and nutritional requirements for expectant mothers.

A key component of the guidance provided by the CHO is the adherence to a strict prenatal schedule. Dr. Castillo urged pregnant women to complete between 8 to 12 prenatal visits throughout their pregnancy to ensure the safe development of the fetus. She further cautioned against self-medicating, noting that many medicines are unsafe during pregnancy and requiring professional medical consultation for any unusual symptoms.

Institutional Support and Facility-Based Birth

To ensure immediate neonatal care, the CHO is encouraging expectant mothers to utilize hospitals or accredited birthing facilities for delivery. This institutional approach allows newborns to receive essential vitamins and vaccinations immediately after birth while ensuring that both mother and child are monitored by medical professionals.

The event also featured a collaboration with the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) Human Milk Bank. Through a breastfeeding activity, the CHO raised awareness regarding the donation of breast milk, specifically to support newborn babies whose mothers are unable to produce sufficient milk.