Davao City barangays awarded for community vegetable gardens

Barangays Tacunan and Biao Guianga have been recognized as top performers in Davao City's community vegetable production efforts, winning first place in the urban and rural categories, respectively, at the Gulayan sa Barangay Awarding Ceremony held on November 20, 2026.

The awards, presented by the Davao City Agriculturist's Office (Cagro), highlight a municipal strategy to strengthen local food security by establishing model gardens at the barangay level. Dr. Antonio Obsioma, Head of Cagro, explained that these barangay gardens serve as practical demonstration farms for households looking to start their own planting.

"The Gulayan sa Barangay, like a demo farm at the barangay level, can serve as a model for households to start planting", Obsioma told the City Information Office (CIO). "We are intensifying this because our city mayor's priority is food security. So, it's not just in the barangay but also in schools and households".

In the urban category, Barangay Tacunan took first place, followed by Barangay Matina Pangi and Barangay Vicente Hizon Sr. in second and third, respectively. In the rural category, Barangay Biao Guianga secured the top spot, with Barangay Tungkalan and Barangay Colasas finishing second and third.

Winning barangays received cash prizes of P50,000 for first place, P30,000 for second, and P20,000 for third, along with plaques and vegetable seeds. Certificates of recognition were also distributed to participating barangays across the district and city levels.

Focus on organic practices and accessibility

Obsioma emphasized that the initiative aims to reduce chemical reliance in local food systems while promoting the overall health of the environment. He urged residents to extend the practice to their own homes to ensure a more accessible and sustainable source of fresh vegetables.

"Let's continue planting vegetables for ourselves, our families, and the other residents of Davao City", Obsioma said. "We need to ensure that there are very few chemicals in our food, and we should also understand that it's not just the health of humans and animals, but the overall health of our environment. If we protect our environment, what will be left for the next generation to use?"

As part of the Organic Month celebration, Cagro is scheduled to conduct a training on organic vegetable production and seed-keeping practices for the Buhangin and Bunawan Districts on November 24, 2026.

Residents may also purchase fresh organic produce at the Organic Farmers' Market every Thursday and Friday at Rizal Park from 8 a. m. to 5 p. m.