Peru Channels $12.5 Billion into Unified Logistics Corridor Linking Chancay and Callao Ports

Peru is integrating its maritime terminals, airports, and road networks into a unified logistics corridor to connect the ports of Chancay, Callao, and Pisco with the country's interior. The system is designed to eliminate infrastructure fragmentation, streamlining exports toward the Asia-Pacific region and South America through a public-private partnership model where the state coordinates and private investors fund the construction and modernization of connectivity hubs.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Logistic bottlenecks. Warehouse complex

ProInversión, under the Ministry of Economy and Finance, has outlined a pipeline of 29 projects and eight additional agreements to existing concessions, totaling $12.544 billion in planned investment. These works target specific operational bottlenecks, including a $1.496 billion expansion of the South Pier and the mineral concentrate shipping terminal in Callao, and a $767 million project to construct the "Pacific Gateway" artificial peninsula to increase the physical area available for coastal logistics operations.

The corridor spans six regions-Lima, Huancavelica, Junín, Pasco, Huánuco, and Ucayali-linking the ports of Chancay, Ancón, and Callao, Jorge Chávez Airport, the Pisco terminal, and a new terminal in Pucallpa via road routes 1, 4, 5, 6, and 7. To address gaps in basic infrastructure, the "Works for Taxes" (OxI) mechanism has been utilized since 2009, funding 409 projects totaling 4.048 billion soles in central regions, including the Campo Verde-Nieva Reuena road (184.2 million soles) and a water treatment complex in Yarinacocha (84.9 million soles). A budget limit of 15.618 billion soles has been set for upcoming projects under this tax-offset scheme.

The current network already supports significant volumes: by 2025, exports from the central corridor reached $20.492 billion, representing 22% of Peru's total national exports-a threefold increase over 2005 levels. The operational integration of the corridor involves private actors including Lima Airport Partners, Cosco Shipping Ports Chancay, Lima Expresa, and Norvial, aiming to align privately managed assets into a single operational system to sustain trade growth.