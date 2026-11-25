Holy Child College adds eight IBM microcredentials to curriculum

Students at Holy Child College of Davao (HCCD) will now have access to industry-recognized certifications as the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) integrates IBM SkillsBuild microcredentials into the school's curriculum.

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The move places HCCD among 16 higher education institutions nationwide selected for Project ACHIEVING-APO (Achieving Academic Pathways and Opportunities). The pilot program is designed to bridge the gap between traditional academic degrees and the specific technical competencies demanded by the current job market by offering short, flexible, and industry-validated credentials.

Expanding Professional Pathways

The partnership was formalized during a memorandum of understanding signing on November 23 at the CHED central office in Quezon City, attended by CHED Chairperson Shirley C. Agrupis and HCCD President Pol Allan D. Leuterio. Under this agreement, students will gain access to eight specific IBM SkillsBuild microcredentials via the company's digital learning platform.

By introducing these certifications, the program shifts the focus toward a hybrid learning model where formal education is supplemented by practical, skills-based training. This approach is intended to make graduates more competitive for employment both within the Philippines and in the international market, where employers increasingly prioritize verifiable technical skills over general degrees alone.

For HCCD, the initiative deepens its institutional ties with IBM and aligns with CHED's broader strategy to scale microcredential offerings across Mindanao and other regions, ensuring that students in provincial hubs have the same access to global tech training as those in major metropolitan centers.