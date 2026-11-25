Kawayan Weavers Association wins first Amazing Weaves Distinction Award

The Kawayan Weavers Association of Caraga, Davao Oriental, has secured the grand prize at the first-ever Amazing Weaves Distinction Award (Awda), highlighting the enduring craft of the Mandaya communities on an international stage.

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The recognition took place during the Asean Trade Expo-Ways of the Weave, held from November 10 to 12, 2026, at Okada Manila. Organized by the Women's Business Council Philippines (WomenBizPH), the event served as a hub for women-led enterprises and artisan groups from 11 Asean member countries to showcase indigenous textiles and cultural heritage.

Central to the association's success is the work of master weaver Pelegrina Donato Batinoy, who leads the production of Dágmay-a traditional handwoven textile crafted from abaca. The award recognizes not only the technical skill involved in Dágmay weaving but also the association's role in ensuring the centuries-old tradition survives through generational transfer.

Institutional Support and Market Expansion

The association's participation in the expo was the result of a coordinated effort between the local government unit (LGU) of Caraga, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), which served as the technical partner, and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

Beyond the award, the expo facilitated direct commercial links for the Municipality of Caraga. The LGU established a connection with Maytex Philippines, a home storage product supplier with an established export market in the United States. Maytex has expressed specific interest in sourcing indigenous raw materials, particularly abaca fiber, creating a potential pipeline for local weavers to enter the global supply chain.