Ninety-seven graduates complete Davao drug treatment programs

Ninety-seven individuals have successfully completed the outpatient and aftercare programs at the Department of Health's Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center (DOH-DATRC) in Davao, marking a transition back into community life. The announcement coincided with the observance of Drug Abuse Prevention and Control (DAPC) Week on November 19, 2026.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Реабилитация пациента с ходунками

According to the center, the group consists of 67 graduates from the outpatient program and 30 from the aftercare program. Dr. Reagan Joseph Villanueva, the center's chief of hospital, formally accepted the graduates during a ceremony where he emphasized the necessity of sustained recovery and the pursuit of a better future.

Integration and Community Support

The transition from clinical treatment to daily life involves a structured coordination system to prevent relapse. Karl Anthony Ebol, officer in charge of the Outpatient and Aftercare Division, explained that graduates remain linked with their respective barangay and city or municipal anti-drug abuse councils upon returning home.

For those in the aftercare phase, the process includes mandatory monthly sessions focused on relapse prevention and random drug testing. The center also extends its reach beyond the patient, coordinating with employers and conducting psychoeducation sessions for families. Ebol noted that family support is critical, as they serve as the primary safety net for patients after they leave the facility.

Ebol further indicated that an increase in individuals seeking help suggests a gradual decline in the stigma and discrimination associated with drug addiction.

Institutional Capacity and Outreach

Located in Barangay Malagos, Davao City, the center serves the entire Davao Region. Since its opening in 2021, the facility has recorded 601 admissions and has expanded its capacity to 150 beds. The center provides free treatment-from primary care through aftercare-for patients who cannot afford private rehabilitation.

As part of the DAPC Week, themed "Nagkakaisang Pamilya at Pamayanan Laban sa Ilegal na Droga Para sa Ligtas at Malusog na Kinabukasan," the center engaged in several community-based activities. These included a drug awareness symposium for students at Emilio J. Estipona National High School, conducted in partnership with QDC Banana Farming, and internal activities for patients such as a quiz bee and spoken word poetry.

The center also established a partnership with the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) of Barangay 76-A Bucana, led by chairperson Rogeney Clare Morales. Through "Project Sinag," the SK became the first youth council in the Davao Region to partner with the center for outreach activities in Malagos.