Shenzhen trilateral summit concludes with broad declaration rather than binding treaties

The trilateral summit between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 19 in Shenzhen resulted in a brief "Declaration towards Peace" rather than a definitive restructuring of global geopolitical boundaries. While framed by President Trump as a historic moment of global significance, the meeting's documented outputs remained general, focusing on strategic stability and institutional reform rather than binding territorial or political settlements.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Галин Владимир Петрович, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Park in downtown Shenzhen

Institutional Commitments and Limitations

The formal outcome of the 90-minute meeting was a joint declaration centered on four primary pillars: the maintenance of international security, a commitment to reform the United Nations for greater effectiveness, a pledge to increase the supply of refined petroleum products, and a mutual affirmation that nuclear war must be avoided. Notably, the leaders concurred that the International Criminal Court and similar bodies should not "abuse their jurisdiction," emphasizing the principle of state consent and official immunities.

Despite the high-level nature of the encounter, the summit did not produce concrete agreements on active conflicts in Ukraine or Iran. While proponents of the meeting suggested it could signal a shift toward a transactional international order, the lack of specific mandates or signed treaties distinguishes the event from the 1945 Yalta Conference, where the Allied powers explicitly partitioned spheres of influence in post-war Europe.

Implications for South African Strategic Autonomy

For South Africa, the institutional consequence of such high-level alignments between the US, China, and Russia is the potential shift toward a system where global rules are negotiated among a few major powers, potentially marginalizing multilateral forums. Analysts indicate that while a resolution to conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe would provide South Africa with tangible economic benefits-specifically through the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait to lower fertilizer and oil costs-the Shenzhen summit provided no documented roadmap for these results.

The current institutional challenge for the South African government is the management of its intersecting relationships. As a member of BRICS while maintaining critical trade and diplomatic ties with the United States, South Africa must navigate a landscape where the interests of its primary partners are increasingly contested. The shift toward a transactional order requires South Africa to diversify partnerships to preserve strategic autonomy without abandoning its commitment to established multilateralism.

Analysis of Power Dynamics

The meeting highlighted a divergence between political optics and institutional results. While the joint appearance suggested a move toward a "post-pariah" world-effectively challenging the Western effort to isolate the Russian Federation-the actual declarations did not resolve the underlying military support mechanisms between China and Russia. The result was a symbolic realignment of the three powers, emphasizing "red lines" and mutual respect, but stopping short of any legally binding framework that would alter the current status of contested territories or international law.