Eskom Green RFQ criteria exclude local renewable developers from lead roles

South Africa's renewable energy sector faces a structural paradox in Eskom's latest procurement drive. On 2 October 2026, Eskom issued Request for Qualification (RFQ) E3612GXR to select strategic partners for Eskom Green, its new renewable energy subsidiary. The program targets a five-year panel to co-develop, finance, and build up to 6 GW of solar PV, wind, and battery storage. Eskom will contribute at least 2 GW of solar PV and 1 GW / 4 GWh of battery storage on its own sites. However, the qualification criteria effectively exclude the domestic Independent Power Producers (IPPs) that built the country's independent power industry over the last 15 years, limiting their participation to junior roles within international consortia.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Михайл Олейников is licensed under Все права защищены Drone over the solar power plant

The exclusion mechanism is based on four mandatory pass/fail criteria introduced via briefing notes, with the most restrictive being a requirement for a lead member to demonstrate at least 240 MW of operational renewable capacity and an 800 MW portfolio. Eskom's published clarification responses acknowledge that only one operational project of this specific size exists in South Africa: the 240 MW Mooi Plaats solar PV plant near Noupoort, which reached commercial operation in March 2026. This plant is owned by Envusa Energy, a joint venture involving Anglo American and France's EDF, with South Africa's Pele Green Energy holding a 20% stake. Even Envusa fails the 800 MW portfolio test on its South African assets alone, as its Koruson 2 cluster and two 140 MW wind farms total only 520 MW.

Domestic Capacity vs. Qualification Thresholds

Leading South African developers fail to meet the operational threshold because their largest plants are currently under construction or only recently reached financial close, which does not count toward the qualification criteria. SOLA Group has approximately 600 MW operational, but its largest plant, Springbok, is only 195 MW; its 300 MW Naos-1 hybrid project is not due until 2028. Red Rocket has 530 MW operational, led by the 144 MW Brandvalley and Rietkloof wind farms, but its 242 MW Overberg wind farm is due in early 2027, after the 12 January 2027 closing date for RFQ submissions. NOA Group's 157 MW Khauta West and 349 MW Khauta South solar plants are reaching commercial operation in late 2026 and early 2027. Because NOA acts as an aggregator with buyer-side power purchase agreements, these assets do not qualify under Eskom's rules, which exclude trading and on-sale agreements.

Seriti Green's 155 MW first phase of the Ummbila Emoyeni wind farm entered operation only in 2026. Mulilo Energy has about 448 MW operational, mostly of REIPPPP size, and its 250 MW Beaufort West solar project reached financial close in April 2026, but remains ineligible. Pele Green Energy could theoretically count the Mooi Plaats plant if it proves a co-developer role, but it still falls short of the 800 MW portfolio requirement. This structural mismatch stems from the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP), which historically capped individual projects at 75 MW for solar and 140 MW for wind. Local developers rationally built portfolios of mid-sized plants to meet government specifications, whereas the new RFQ demands the scale of giant single-site facilities that did not exist in the domestic market until recently.

International Leads and Consortium Dynamics

The eligibility rules favor international players with global portfolios of several gigawatts. Experience anywhere in the world counts, and the RFQ was amended to accept offshore wind projects and fund manager track records, neither of which exist in South Africa. Likely lead candidates include EDF, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), Scatec, Engie, ACWA Power, Masdar, and TotalEnergies. CIP illustrates the resulting market structure: since acquiring a majority stake in Mulilo in 2023, CIP can front a bid using its own global credentials, while Mulilo contributes the South African pipeline. However, rules allow a parent's credentials to be used in only one bid. Other domestic players like SOLA, Red Rocket, NOA, and Pele lack a qualifying foreign parent and must find a multinational partner to lead the bid, relegating themselves to consortium members who can contribute to offtake and financial tests but not hold the lead position.

This pattern mirrors the Independent Transmission Projects (ITP) programme. In July 2025, the Department of Electricity & Energy issued an RFQ for the first phase of the ITP, comprising approximately 1,064 km of new lines worth roughly R17 billion. Respondents were required to prove experience with at least three independent transmission projects built in the past 15 years. No South African company could meet this test because Eskom and later the National Transmission Company South Africa (NTCSA) had built all domestic transmission infrastructure. On 15 December 2025, Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa named seven pre-qualified bidders from 17 respondents, all led by international companies, including China's State Grid International Development Company, Spain's Grupo Cobra and Celeo Redes, and India's Adani. Local firms were restricted to EPC subcontracts.

Eskom has a valid interest in selecting partners with proven scale for the investability of Eskom Green, but the current criteria exclude the domestic industry that built the sector. With clarification questions closing on 30 November 2026 and full responses due on 12 January 2027, Eskom has the opportunity to adjust the rules to accept projects at financial close or under construction, allow phases at single sites to combine toward the 240 MW threshold, or create a local developer category aligned with REIPPPP project sizes. Failing to do so would result in an ownership structure where foreign firms hold the primary relationship with Eskom Green, while South African developers who built the industry are limited to junior partnership roles in the country's largest renewable energy expansion to date.