Mitchells Plain school becomes sole Western Cape LSEN institution in national robotics tournament

In Westridge, Mitchells Plain, the Beacon School for Learners with Special Educational Needs (LSEN) has established a functional robotics program that has advanced its students to the national stage of the World Robot Olympiad. The school serves learners with severe or profound intellectual disabilities and those with autism spectrum disorder. In 2025 and 2026, it became the only LSEN institution from the Western Cape to compete in the national coding and robotics tournament, placing first and second in the provincial rounds held in Paarl before advancing to the national finals in Pretoria.

Photo: mos.ru by Фото: пресс-служба Департамента образования и науки города Москвы, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Robotics contest

The practical mechanism enabling this participation was not a dedicated national funding line for special needs schools, but rather the integration of standard educational resources into a specialized curriculum. In 2024, the school secured a sponsorship of LEGO tinkering kits through its participation in the 'Six Bricks' education program, which utilizes specific colored bricks for developmental activities. Teacher Zelia van Rooyen, who manages the robotics corner in her classroom, used these kits to build foundational skills. Initially, the kits involved simple construction without programming, but as learners demonstrated the ability to understand mechanical principles-such as how a single gear drives a clock mechanism or a moving truck-van Rooyen extended the curriculum.

When the Department of Basic Education announced that coding and robotics would become part of the mainstream curriculum and offered training to teachers, van Rooyen applied for inclusion. This decision allowed her to introduce 'unplugged' coding concepts, using tokens to simulate logic, which learners found engaging. The progression from passive kits to active programming created a concrete workflow: students now design and program LEGO robots to navigate specific obstacle courses.

Learners Ethan Scott and Liam Conradie, both 15 and autistic, exemplify this outcome. They spend months constructing and programming specific models, such as a robot truck, to complete designated missions on the school's obstacle course. Their interaction with the material is direct; they build, debug, and operate the machines. This practical engagement is what qualified them for the competitive tier of the WRO, a structure that typically involves mainstream schools.

The institutional support for this pathway relies on local networking rather than centralized policy for special education. La Rochelle Girls' High in Paarl, which hosts the Boland edition of the national WRO and other robotics events, has operated a community cluster since 2019. Deputy principal Quinton Meades notes that the cluster's primary intention is to provide opportunities for learners with an interest in coding and engineering. Beacon LSEN entered this local ecosystem, competing in the 'Robothon' and 'Brick Jams' before moving to the formal WRO provincial and national stages. This local cluster serves as the bridge that allows specialized learners to access a competition format usually associated with mainstream technical education.

The condition changed for these students is the transition from isolated classroom activities to recognized competitive participation. The rule behind this is the accessibility of the national WRO framework, which does not explicitly exclude LSEN schools, combined with the teacher's initiative to map special needs pedagogy onto standard robotics requirements. The material evidence is the physical robots, the obstacle courses, and the results: first and second place provincially, and national qualification in two consecutive years.