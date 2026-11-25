For Saidtaib Saidmamudov, a member of the Pamiri community and a political activist, the risk of deportation from Germany to Dushanbe had become a tangible threat. Arrested in October, he faced the possibility of imprisonment upon his return to Tajikistan-a fate already realized by others in his position. However, on November 18, Saidmamudov was released from a detention center in Hof, Bavaria, after the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) overturned the decision to deport him.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Dushanbe, Tajikistan

The decision, confirmed by the Hof regional court on November 17, follows appeals from Tajik opposition figures and international human rights organizations. Farhod Odinaev, a Tajik activist in Europe, noted that the stay of deportation was grounded in Germany's obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights, which prohibits the removal of individuals to countries where they may face treatment contrary to the convention's standards.

The case reveals a complex administrative trajectory. Documents obtained by Radio Ozodi show that German authorities had actually issued a deportation order for Saidmamudov as early as January 2024. Yet, the BAMF eventually concluded that continued detention for the purpose of deportation was no longer necessary. As a condition of his release, the German authorities have requested that Saidmamudov register with a reception center in Bavaria, as his residence had been unknown for the past two years.

Saidmamudov's trajectory reflects a broader pattern of migration and political exile. He moved from Russia to Germany in 2022, coinciding with a period of intense unrest and subsequent state crackdowns in his home region, the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO). Since then, he has been active in protests against the government of President Emomali Rahmon, including demonstrations in Berlin during the president's 2023 visit.

While Germany has become a destination for thousands of Tajiks since 2015-with official data indicating approximately 13,000 residents as of August 2026-the legal status of these migrants remains precarious. In the first eight months of 2026 alone, 27 Tajiks were deported, 1,074 were ordered to leave the country, and at least 152 faced forced deportation threats.

Human rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch, have criticized German authorities for deporting political dissidents in recent years. A stark example is the case of Asadullo Boboev, a member of the Movement for Reform and Development of Tajikistan. After being deported from Germany in June, Boboev was arrested in Dushanbe and sentenced to 17 years in prison, confirming the fears he had expressed regarding political persecution and torture prior to his removal.

The case of Saidmamudov highlights a continuing tension between administrative migration control in Europe and the actual risks faced by Tajik nationals returning to a state where political dissent is heavily penalized.