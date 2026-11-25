For years, Ruzigul Abdulloeva's home in the village of Gulzor, nestled in the mountains of the Khatlon region, served as a point of curiosity for travelers. She recalls a particular encounter with a group of tourists who, exhausted by the summer heat, asked for cold water from her refrigerator. Ruzigul laughed when she told them she didn't own one. To their astonishment, the water she served was ice-cold, sourced from a natural spring right in her courtyard-a "natural refrigerator" provided by the landscape.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Spring in the countryside

Today, that laughter has faded. When Ruzigul points to where the spring once flowed, there is only a dry pit of mixed earth and stones. For the last three to four years, the spring has only provided water during the winter months; for the rest of the year, it is silent.

In the mountain villages of the Kulyab region, the disappearance of these springs is not merely a loss of convenience. It is a measured shift in the social and biological fabric of rural life. Ruzigul, who has lived in Gulzor for 30 years, observes that the environmental decline extends beyond the water. She recalls a time when wild animals-including predators like wolves-were a common sight, once even recounting a wolf attack on her husband. Now, both the predators and the birds that once crowded the trees have become rare.

This pattern of disappearance is mirrored in the nearby village of Sadbargo. Here, the landscape is dotted with "ghost" infrastructure: concrete structures and buried plastic pipes that no longer carry water. As Sayidabror, a local resident, demonstrates by brushing away soil to reveal a dead pipeline, these remnants mark where dozens of springs have dried up over recent years.

The drying of local sources has forced a technological adaptation that reflects the growing scarcity. In the village of Sangdara, within the Shugnov community of the Khovaling district, Davlatbek Karim describes a landscape increasingly crisscrossed by plastic piping.

"Before, there were only one or two pipes because the water was close to the houses," Davlatbek explains. "As the villages grew and the springs began to shallow, we had to find water further away." Now, pipes stretch for one or two kilometers across gorges and rocky slopes to reach homes. This increased dependency on long-distance lines has introduced new vulnerabilities; wild boars, rooting for tubers in the forests, frequently rupture the plastic pipes, cutting off the water supply to entire clusters of homes.

The question of why these springs are vanishing remains a subject of scientific deliberation rather than a simple conclusion. Nomvar Kurbon, a climatologist and glacier researcher, notes that springs are not independent entities but are fed by underground reserves dependent on precipitation and snowmelt. While the trend is visible, Kurbon emphasizes that local, multi-year studies on precipitation, snow accumulation, and groundwater levels are required before attributing the drying specifically to climate change.

Additional factors may be at play. Madibron Saidzoda, a forestry specialist, points to the critical role of forest cover and organic soil layers in retaining moisture. When forests are degraded or cleared, the soil loses its ability to hold water, causing rain to run off the slopes rather than infiltrating the underground aquifers that feed the springs. In this context, forest conservation is not just about biodiversity, but about the basic hydraulic stability of the region.

For residents like Ruzigul and Davlatbek, the technical solution-laying more pipe-is a temporary fix for a systemic problem. While a ruptured pipe can be patched, a dead spring cannot be easily revived. The transition from a courtyard spring to a kilometer-long plastic pipeline marks a fundamental change in how these mountain communities interact with their environment, leaving the future of these settlements tied to the precarious health of the surrounding forests and the shifting patterns of the sky.