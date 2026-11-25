LTA launches six-part animated series teaching children public transport operations

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has released the first three episodes of Ride & Seek with Jay & Ella, a six-part 3D animated series designed to teach children aged four to eight the operational basics of Singapore's public transport network. The launch, held at Sungei Bedok MRT Station on November 24, 2026, coincided with a preview of the Bedok South and Sungei Bedok stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line, which are scheduled to open to the public on December 26, 2026, at 12:00 noon.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Benh LIEU SONG, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Singapore skyline

Operational focus and character design

The series is structured around practical commuting skills rather than general transportation history. The protagonists, Jay and Ella, are visual representations of specific transit assets: Jay is modeled after an MRT train, while Ella represents Singapore's green public bus. Through their interactions with four young characters, the episodes explain how buses and trains function, the mechanics of boarding and alighting, and the operational protocols required for considerate behavior in shared spaces. The content also covers accessibility, illustrating how the system accommodates commuters with different mobility needs, and provides a glimpse into the maintenance processes that keep buses and trains in service.

Launch event and infrastructure context

Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling launched the series at Sungei Bedok station, where approximately 200 children and parents viewed the new facilities ahead of their official opening. The event highlighted the imminent expansion of rail services, which will include the new Bedok South and Sungei Bedok stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line, as well as the upcoming Xilin station on the Downtown Line. Passenger services at all three stations are set to commence simultaneously on December 26, 2026, at 12:00 noon. LTA has advised parents to use the series as a reference to reinforce these operational lessons during actual journeys, linking the educational content directly to the physical infrastructure being added to the network.