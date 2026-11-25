Singapore charges five men for food delivery account sharing

Five men face employment charges in Singapore for operating food delivery accounts without the necessary work authorizations, a case that highlights the enforcement mechanisms applied to platform-based labour. On November 24, the courts took five defendants into custody, with the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) specifying that two foreign nationals allegedly performed delivery work using Singaporean-registered accounts, thereby bypassing standard work pass requirements. The other three individuals, all Singaporeans, are charged with abetting these offences by lending their account access to unauthorized workers.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The worker checks the printed labels in the warehouse

The core financial and legal mechanism at play involves the illicit transfer of employment rights and income streams. In this arrangement, the account holders facilitate the labour of individuals who lack the legal status to engage in platform work directly. The charges are brought under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, which governs the conditions under which foreign workers may operate in Singapore. For the two foreign nationals, Zhang Jiaqi, 28, and Chan Sikeen, 35, the alleged activity involved working as food delivery riders between February and September 2025, and May and July 2025, respectively, without holding valid work passes. By using accounts registered to Singaporeans, they circumvented the eligibility criteria that tie specific work permits to specific roles and employers.

Liability for Account Holders and Penalties

The case extends liability beyond the direct worker to the individual who provides the platform access. Ernest Ong Qi Xiang, 28, is charged with allowing Chan Sikeen to use his Grab account for deliveries. Muhammad Zhafran Mohamed Nasir, 35, faces similar charges for permitting another individual to use his Deliveroo account between October 2024 and January 2025. Tan Teck Lye, 26, is charged with facilitating work for Zhang Tianhua, a carpenter whose work pass did not authorize him to perform delivery duties, using a Foodpanda account. Tan also faces additional charges for conspiring to defraud Foodpanda by allowing Zhang Tianhua to use another individual's account to complete 2,321 deliveries between February and June 2025.

MOM has outlined the specific financial and legal consequences for these violations. Foreigners who are self-employed without a valid work pass can be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to two years, or both. Upon conviction, they will be barred from working in Singapore. Those who abet such offences face identical penalties, meaning the Singaporean account holders are subject to the same maximum fines and imprisonment terms. This enforcement posture is designed to close the loophole where account ownership is used as a proxy for work eligibility, ensuring that the material benefit of income from platform work is only accessible to those who comply with the regulatory framework.

The ministry stated that it takes a serious view of illegal platform work and will continue to take enforcement action against both the workers and those who facilitate the offences. The cases against the five men will be heard again in January 2027.