Singapore supervisor jailed for S$380,000 student fee embezzlement

On November 23, the Singapore courts imposed a three-and-a-half-year custodial sentence on Tharanyaa Mohan, a former supervisor at student care provider Ace@Work Enrichment. District Judge John Ng convicted her of four counts of criminal breach of trust following a trial, establishing her liability for the misappropriation of over S$380,000 collected from pupils' parents between 2016 and 2019.

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The court's ruling rests on specific administrative failures in the handling of fees. As a supervisor, Mohan was responsible for a defined financial workflow: collecting payments from parents, depositing funds into the company's bank account, documenting the transaction with a photograph and written record, transmitting this evidence to the accounts department via email, and keying the amounts into the internal school finance system. The prosecution argued that her conduct during this process deviated from legitimate financial management to personal enrichment.

The procedural trigger for the investigation occurred in early 2019 when an individual, whose occupation was not disclosed in court records, identified anomalies in the data. The collection figures reported from the primary school branch where Mohan served were significantly lower than those at other centers, creating a statistical inconsistency that contradicted expected revenue volumes. This discrepancy led to an instruction for the company's accounts department to conduct an internal audit.

In March 2019, following the audit, Mohan was summoned to Ace@Work headquarters in Bukit Batok, where she was confronted by two individuals, including the one who had flagged the discrepancies. During this confrontation, she signed an agreement acknowledging a debt of S$300,000, with a stipulated repayment deadline of March 27, 2019. The failure to meet this financial obligation prompted the individual to alert the police the following month.

Deputy public prosecutors Timothy Ong and Kamen Chiang presented submissions highlighting that Mohan's responses during the confrontation were inconsistent with the conduct of an innocent party. They further noted that she had admitted to stealing the funds. Conversely, the defense, represented by lawyer Terence Hua, contended that the funds originated from loans provided by family members, including her mother and mother-in-law, as well as deposits from the latter. The court rejected this defense in its final determination.

Mohan, who is no longer employed by Ace@Work Enrichment and has made no restitution for the misappropriated funds, had her bail set at S$15,000 on the day of sentencing. She is scheduled to begin serving her prison term in January 2027.