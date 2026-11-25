ESEM replaces CIS to secure bank capital for Australia's renewable projects

The structural barrier preventing new wind, solar and battery storage projects from attracting bank capital in Australia has shifted from a lack of political will to a specific failure in revenue contracting. Industry working groups and regulators have now agreed on the final design of the Electricity Services Entry Mechanism (ESEM), a suite of three financial instruments intended to replace the largely ineffective Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS). Released by ASL, the entity managing federal and state tenders, the design moves beyond the CIS's insurance-style backstop to offer the standardized, predictable revenue streams that lenders require to underwrite large-scale infrastructure.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Dennis Schroeder - NREL Photographer, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Solar panels

The core problem remains the fragility of cash flow projections in a market where coal retirement timelines are uncertain and wholesale prices are volatile. The ESEM addresses this through three distinct contract types: bulk energy, shaping, and firming. Each serves a specific mechanical function within the grid, and together they attempt to decouple project viability from the timing of coal generator closures, a factor that has historically distorted regional revenue models.

The Mechanism of Revenue Certainty

The first component is the Regional Reference Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), or bulk energy contract. This is the foundational instrument for onshore wind and solar generation. Instead of pricing based on individual project performance, the contract uses a standardized hedge based on a "regional technology shape.” In practice, this creates a reference fleet of renewable assets for a specific region and technology. Buyers pay for this capacity, and sellers receive a contracted revenue stream. While the term sheets for wind and solar are identical, the actual contracts will differ based on the mix of assets in the Regional Reference Fleet for each technology, reflecting their distinct generation profiles. This structure is widely regarded as the most critical element for breaking through finance barriers, as it directly substitutes the missing baseline revenue for new generation capacity.

The second component, the Daily Dynamic Block Spread (DDBS) swap, targets storage assets. Its purpose is to manage the financial risk associated with intra-day price variability. Unlike fixed-time blocks, the DDBS allows sellers to nominate up to two charge and two discharge blocks in advance, based on forecast residual demand. Settlement is then calculated against the realized price difference between these blocks. This ex-ante nomination provides the settlement certainty banks need for bankability, while still tracking actual intraday price spreads more closely than static blocks would. Despite being designed to support the storage sector, which has dominated recent investment, this contract is the least acclaimed among industry participants. Concerns persist regarding potential revenue cannibalization, where the contracting mechanism might inadvertently reduce the market revenue available to existing storage assets.

The third component addresses firming capacity, which is required to maintain grid stability during periods of scarcity. The working group selected a cap contract with a strike price of $600 per megawatt-hour (MWh). Under this structure, the buyer pays a premium and receives payments if the spot price exceeds the strike. This price is double the conventional $300/MWh cap, a reflection of the rising cost of new peaking capacity and the need for a strike price that remains viable over long contract tenors. This instrument protects buyers from extreme price spikes while providing the contracted revenue necessary to underwrite investment in firming assets such as gas peakers or advanced storage.

Constraints and Market Realities

The urgency of implementing this mechanism is underscored by the likely failure to meet Australia's 2030 target of 82 per cent renewable energy. The shortfall is not due to a lack of planned capacity, but to the inability of that capacity to secure finance. The CIS, which awarded contracts based on insurance principles, has been viewed by the market as insufficient to drive construction. Delays have been compounded by non-financial constraints, including planning bottlenecks, transmission limitations, and supply chain issues, as well as policy backtracking by some state governments.

A significant complication has been the uncertainty surrounding the closure of coal generators. The 2.8 gigawatt Eraring facility in New South Wales, the country's largest coal generator, has had its closure date delayed twice, adding a total of four years to its operational life. Such uncertainty directly impacts revenue projections for new renewable assets entering the same market, as the timing of coal exit affects the value of the replacement capacity. The ESEM is designed to mitigate this specific risk by providing a stable revenue baseline independent of coal retirement schedules.

The complexity of the ESEM reflects the broader political landscape. The intricate financial engineering is a consequence of policymakers' refusal to implement simpler market instruments, such as a carbon price or extended renewable energy targets. The government effectively acts as an intermediary in these two-way deals, a role that adds administrative and financial layers to the transaction. Industry sentiment is pragmatic rather than enthusiastic. While the bulk and firming contracts are viewed positively, the overall system is accepted as a necessity rather than an ideal solution.

As one well-placed industry source noted, the design is "not perfect, it's probably not the cheapest, but we need to just get on with it.” The success of the ESEM will be determined by its ability to convert announced project pipelines into built infrastructure, a metric that has eluded previous policy efforts. The shift from political announcements to financial structures marks the final hurdle between policy intent and the physical expansion of the grid.