APS workforce falls 0.7 per cent to 196,322 as voluntary redundancies meet cost targets

The Australian Public Service (APS) has continued to shrink, with the workforce reducing by 0.7 per cent in the financial year ending 30 June 2026. The latest State of the Service Report, tabled in Federal Parliament by Australian Public Service Commissioner Jacqui Curtis, indicates that voluntary redundancies remain the primary mechanism for agencies meeting government cost-cutting targets.

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As of 30 June 2026, 196,322 people were employed in the APS, representing approximately 1.3 per cent of the total Australian workforce. Despite the overall reduction, the majority of the service's capacity remains concentrated in capital cities, with 87.1 per cent of staff located in these areas. Two-thirds of APS employees work outside the ACT, with 34.9 per cent based in Canberra. Victoria hosts the largest share of non-Canberra staff at 18.5 per cent, followed by New South Wales at 17 per cent and Queensland at 13.3 per cent.

Geographic distribution aligns closely with job function. Roles in service delivery, health, compliance, regulation, and science are more likely to be based outside the capital, while policy, information and communication technology, and digital roles are concentrated in Canberra.

Recruitment and mobility decline

Movement within and into the public service has slowed significantly. Engagements of ongoing employees to the APS fell by 48 per cent to 13,539, down from 26,024 in the previous year. Similarly, internal mobility decreased by 43.6 per cent, with 4,067 ongoing employees transferring to another APS agency, compared to 7,214 in the year to 30 June 2025. Separations remained relatively stable, with 11,602 ongoing employees leaving the service, a 0.3 per cent decrease from 11,634 in the prior year.

Commissioner Jacqui Curtis described the current APS as capable and committed, emphasising the need to retain institutional knowledge and expertise. "Capability is about much more than having the right skills today,” Curtis said. "It is about building and retaining expertise within the APS, strengthening our institutional knowledge and ensuring the experience and judgment of our people can be applied to the challenges ahead.”

Workforce demographics and technology

The report highlights a gradual ageing of the workforce, with the median age increasing from approximately 40 to 44 years over the past two decades. More than half of employees are now between the ages of 35 and 54. However, recruitment drives initiated since 2022 focusing on graduates and early-career staff are slowing this trend.

Women constitute just over 60 per cent of the APS workforce, achieving parity at all classifications except Senior Executive Service Band 3. Diversity metrics show 27.8 per cent of employees identify as culturally and linguistically diverse, 12.6 per cent are neurodivergent, 6.1 per cent have a disability, and 3.5 per cent identify as First Nations. Nearly one-third of staff have served in the APS for 15 years or more, while almost half work at the APS 6 and Executive Level 1 classifications.

Technology adoption is a central theme of the 2026 report, which details the increasing integration of artificial intelligence into everyday government work. The APS has stated that as AI usage grows, the focus is on safe, responsible, and secure application, citing strong governance, clear accountability, and robust security controls as essential to maintaining public trust.

Three new professional disciplines-the Complex Project Management Profession, Evaluation Profession, and Procurement and Contract Management Profession-attracted more than 17,500 members in their first full year. The APS Academy recorded over 210,000 learning engagements, while 64 leadership programs supported more than 6,200 participants, with 94 per cent reporting a positive impact on their work.

Political response

Assistant Minister for the Public Service Patrick Gorman, who launched the report on 24 November, noted that public trust in Australian services remains at a historic high of 62 per cent. He highlighted internal survey data indicating high engagement among staff: 92 per cent understand how their work contributes to outcomes for Australians, 89 per cent are willing to go the extra mile, and 87 per cent strongly believe in the purpose of their agency.

"Ninety-two per cent understand how their work contributes to outcomes for Australians,” Gorman said. "These results mean we have a service that wants to deliver for Australians. People notice when public services work well, and they rightly call it out when they don't.”