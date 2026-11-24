Satellite data reveals South Australian methane leak exceeding regulatory reporting thresholds

Satellite imagery has captured a methane plume visible from orbit above the South Australian outback, a fact that has not been accompanied by any public disclosure from state authorities. The South Australian government has clarified that no announcement was made because the incident did not meet the regulatory threshold for immediate reporting, despite the visible scale of the leak recorded by international monitoring systems.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Methane craters

The primary event occurred on 23 May 2025 at a compressor facility in the outback operated by Epic Energy. According to a spokesperson for the company, a control system failure triggered a safety mechanism that shut down the station and vented gas into the atmosphere. While Epic Energy confirmed the incident was reported to authorities and investigated, the company did not disclose the duration of the vent. The resulting release was detected by satellites operated under the United Nations Environment Programme's (UNEP) Eye on Methane Data project, which recorded a leak rate of up to 16 tonnes per hour.

This figure is significant when compared to other known emissions data; it is approximately double the 7.8 tonnes per hour previously reported from Chevron's operations on Gordon Island. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, with a warming potential 80 times greater than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period. A second, separate incident was recorded by UNEP satellites in September 2026, originating from Santos' Big Lake facility. The Department of Energy and Mining attributed this to a suspected process upset at the gas processing facility, though it remains under investigation. Santos has not responded to requests for comment regarding the event.

Regulatory definition versus environmental reality

The core of the dispute lies in the classification of these events. The Department of Energy and Mining stated that neither incident constitutes a "major leak” under its definitions, posing no significant public safety or environmental risk. Consequently, the department argued that making a public announcement for events falling below the reporting threshold would "misleadingly imply a level of danger or regulatory significance that was not present.”

This regulatory position contrasts sharply with the findings of independent monitoring. Giulia Ferrini, head of UNEP's International Methane Emissions Observatory, emphasized that transparency is essential for reducing methane emissions. "The goal is not simply to identify emissions, but to ensure that credible data can inform action on the ground,” Ferrini said, noting that public availability of such data supports accountability and measurable reductions.

Environmental groups have criticized the government's passive stance. Joe Rafalowicz, head of climate and energy at Greenpeace Australia-Pacific, accused authorities of relying on "desktop estimates” of pollution rather than real-time monitoring. "Something is seriously wrong when methane pollution leaks in quantities visible from space is considered business as usual for companies like Epic Energy, Santos and Chevron, and the government agencies responsible for regulating them look the other way,” Rafalowicz said.

Kirsty Bevan, CEO of the Conservation Council of South Australia, called for companies to compensate for the impact of such leaks on the carbon budget. She stressed that even minor contributions to greenhouse gas emissions are serious, as preventing even small fractions of a degree of temperature increase has dramatic implications for the quality of life of current and future generations. The incident highlights a gap between the physical reality of large-scale gas venting, verifiable from space, and the administrative categories used by regulators to determine when such events become matters of public concern.