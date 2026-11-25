CSIRO urges Australia to process critical minerals domestically instead of exporting raw materials

CSIRO researchers have argued that Australia is leaving economic value on the table by continuing to export critical minerals as raw materials rather than processing them into high-value battery components. Speaking at an event titled "Australia's Battery Opportunity” on Tuesday, scientists warned that the country's current trade pattern involves shipping resources overseas for processing and then importing finished batteries back into the domestic market.

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The critique of this cycle coincides with a surge in domestic demand for energy storage. Since July 2025, more than 600,000 home batteries have been installed under a federal scheme, while electric vehicle sales have accelerated significantly since March. Despite this growing operational infrastructure, CSIRO mineral resources principal research scientist Joanne Loh highlighted the disconnect between Australia's production capacity and its manufacturing output.

"We have all the minerals needed for batteries, specifically lithium-ion batteries — we're the number one producer in terms of lithium… we have nickel, cobalt, manganese, aluminium, copper, graphite, you name it,” Dr Loh said. However, she noted that Australia currently exports these raw materials, which are then processed abroad and returned as finished products. The issue is compounded by end-of-life practices; Dr Loh stated that Australia tends to shred used batteries and export the resulting materials, rather than retaining them for domestic recycling or reuse.

Senior CSIRO research engineer Geoff de Looze pointed to a specific industrial gap: the cessation of domestic aluminium foil manufacturing. He suggested that re-establishing this capability would allow Australia to produce key components such as aluminium casings and copper foil. A CSIRO report released in early November detailed how existing expertise in manufacturing aluminium aerosol cans could be pivoted to produce battery casings, while copper foil could be manufactured from scrap wire.

Mr de Looze emphasized a strategic approach to closing these gaps. "We do have some gaps in Australia's capability so when we look at them we need to rank them and work out which ones we can take on and which ones we want to leave alone,” he said. "Any of the manufactured parts going into batteries, Australia can take on.”

CSIRO senior principal research scientist Adam Best advocated for a strategy focused on component manufacturing rather than attempting to compete with established giants in whole-battery assembly. He argued that identifying gaps in the global supply chain would enable Australian firms to form partnerships with larger manufacturers in Asia, the Pacific, North America and Europe.

"We need to work closely with our partners in Asia, Pacific, North America, Europe, to find where we fit in this middle part such that we can do… that manufacturing, that value-adding, to capture more value from our resources,” Mr Best said. He concluded that such a shift in industrial focus is necessary to secure a future aligned with energy security.