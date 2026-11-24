House Ethics Committee Finds Rep. Jimmy Gomez Violated Rules with Unwelcome Sexual Advances

The House Ethics Committee concluded that U. S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) violated House rules by making unwelcome sexual advances toward a staffer. On Monday, the committee released a report stating there is "substantial evidence" Gomez engaged in sexual misconduct, leading him to announce his resignation effective Dec. 1, 2026. The investigation, opened in August following a media report of an incident at a party, found that Gomez disregarded the power imbalance inherent in his relationship with House staff.

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Findings and Institutional Authority

The committee, a bipartisan body comprising five Democrats and five Republicans, determined that Gomez's actions constituted a violation of internal congressional conduct standards. The report notes that the behavior could also constitute criminal sexual assault. Gomez served in the House since 2017 representing parts of Los Angeles. Although he lost his reelection bid this fall to Democrat Angela Gonzales-Torres, the ethical finding triggered his immediate decision to leave office before his term formally ended due to the election results.

The investigation process began when the committee asked Gomez to disclose whether he had engaged in sexual contact with congressional staffers. Gomez reported interactions with two women, stating they were consensual. Both individuals spoke to the committee. One witness denied any nonconsensual encounters, while the other, referred to in the report as Witness 1, testified that she did not consider the interactions consensual. She reported that Gomez made sexual contact without her consent at a bar in February 2024 and was forceful with her at his congressional office in July 2024. Witness 1 subsequently left her job on Capitol Hill. The committee stated in its findings that the House lost a competent staffer due to Gomez's misconduct and a broader culture of disrespect.

Responses and Legislative Context

In a statement, Gomez said he cooperated with the investigation but disagreed with the report's conclusions. He argued that the report omitted key portions of his testimony and that his statements were selectively quoted without an opportunity for him to respond to the final document. Attorneys for the unnamed staffer, Lisa Banks and Sarah Nesbitt, stated that their client testified truthfully and at personal risk to reveal "ongoing misogyny" on Capitol Hill. They described the committee's findings as a step toward dismantling the belief that members of Congress are untouchable due to their power.

The report arrives as Congress addresses a series of ethics investigations involving sexual misconduct and harassment. In April, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) resigned amid allegations of sexual assault, which he denied. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Tex.) also resigned after admitting to an affair with a former staff member. Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-N.C.) dropped his reelection bid after the ethics committee recommended a censure vote for alleged harassment of staffers. Additionally, Rep. Max Miller (R-Ohio) and Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.) face investigations regarding domestic violence allegations. Last week, the House Ethics Committee adopted new rules aimed at speeding up misconduct investigations and improving transparency.