Judge Sweeney Holds ICE in Civil Contempt for Re-Arresting Released Detainees in Colorado

U.S. District Judge Charlotte Sweeney has formally held Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in civil contempt for failing to comply with judicial orders regarding the release of immigration detainees in Colorado. The ruling, issued on November 23, 2026, addresses a specific procedural conflict: ICE officers re-arresting individuals immediately after a court order mandates their release to allow them to pursue ongoing immigration cases.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by usicegov, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations' (ERO) officers in West Palm Beach, Florida on February 14, 2025 - 20

According to reporting from Colorado Public Radio, this judicial action follows a pattern of behavior where detainees ordered out of custody are detained again within seconds or minutes of their release. The judge's 15-page decision serves as a formal rebuke to top officials at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), directing them to cease the practice. While civil contempt does not carry criminal penalties, Judge Sweeney noted that she refrained from imposing stronger sanctions because ICE officials testified under oath that they would stop the re-arrests. However, the ruling establishes a clear legal threshold: if violations continue, the case may escalate to criminal contempt, which can result in jail time for non-compliant individuals.

Institutional Mechanism and Compliance Failure

The conflict arises from a discrepancy between judicial authority and agency enforcement protocols. Federal judges in Colorado have issued orders for the release of individuals during pending immigration proceedings. ICE has subsequently executed new arrests on these same individuals, effectively nullifying the court orders. In federal court hearings in Denver, ICE officials have offered explanations ranging from confusion about the specific legal requirements to claims that they were following instructions from higher-ups or colleagues in other jurisdictions.

One assistant field office director testified that she had not read the specific judicial orders and was acting on the directives of her supervisor. The acting field office director stated that he believed the practice was permissible based on advice from an ICE official in Minnesota. Legal advocates, including Tim Macdonald of the Colorado American Civil Liberties Union, have challenged these explanations, questioning whether such widespread non-compliance could occur without broader administrative direction. DHS did not respond to specific inquiries regarding the rulings, redirecting questions to ICE, which did not provide a substantive rebuttal to the contempt findings.

The practical effect of the contempt ruling is the imposition of a mandatory compliance obligation on ICE operations in Colorado. The authority behind the decision is the inherent power of the federal judiciary to enforce its orders and sanction agencies for obstruction. The stage of the process is currently at the enforcement of a civil sanction, with the potential for criminal prosecution if the underlying behavior persists. The leading driver for this judicial action is the obstruction of due process, where individuals are denied the right to be present in their own immigration cases due to immediate re-detention. This ruling is part of a broader trend, with similar contempt findings issued in jurisdictions such as Pennsylvania, where judges have held ICE officials accountable for similar violations of release orders.