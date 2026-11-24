House Judiciary Committee Subpoenas Four Companies to Probe 1789 Capital's Political Influence

Members of the House Judiciary Committee, led by Chairman Jamie Raskin, have initiated a formal inquiry into the investment firm 1789 Capital to determine whether its recent financial expansion coincided with regulatory actions and federal contract awards benefiting portfolio companies. The investigation focuses on the firm's trajectory since Donald Trump Jr. joined as a partner days after the 2024 presidential election, during which period the company's managed assets reportedly increased from $150 million to $3 billion.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Donald Trump

The core of the inquiry is procedural and evidentiary. On Monday, congressional investigators issued subpoenas requiring four specific entities-Hadrian, Juul, Polymarket, and GrabAGun-to preserve records and submit documents to the committee. The goal is to establish whether political affiliation or access to non-public government information influenced specific business outcomes, including contract awards, regulatory approvals, and market access. The committee is not merely examining the companies' financial performance but seeking to map the timeline between political events, regulatory decisions, and corporate milestones to test the assertion that 1789 Capital leveraged presidential influence for commercial gain.

Contract and Regulatory Timelines

One area of focus is Hadrian, a military contractor that signed contracts worth close to $1 billion with the armed forces in March 2026. Investigators note that in 2024, Hadrian operated with a single manufacturing facility and had no prior history of fulfilling government contracts. 1789 Capital invested in the firm in July 2025. While CEO Chris Power made donations to Trump-aligned political organizations prior to the 2024 election, the committee is seeking to determine if these connections facilitated the subsequent contract awards, as donations alone are constitutionally protected speech and do not constitute evidence of wrongdoing without a demonstrable link to official action.

A second line of inquiry involves Juul, the electronic cigarette company. The committee's records indicate that 1789 Capital acquired a stake in Juul in March 2025, a period when the company was near insolvency following legal restrictions on flavored cartridges implemented during the first Trump administration. Four months after the investment, but before the holding was publicly disclosed, the Trump administration authorized five new Juul products. Investigators are examining whether this regulatory reversal, which allowed the company to expand its product line, was connected to the firm's newly acquired investor relations.

Polymarket, a prediction market platform previously banned in the United States, is another subject of the probe. The committee notes that 1789 Capital invested in the company following a meeting between Polymarket leadership and Donald Trump Jr. at the 2024 Republican National Convention. In July 2025, the Department of Justice and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) closed investigations launched during the Biden administration against the platform. Subsequently, the CFTC authorized the launch of a U. S. version of the service. Investigators are reviewing whether the closure of these federal investigations and the subsequent regulatory approval were influenced by the firm's investment and its principals' access to executive branch officials, with reports suggesting the investment yielded a 70-fold return.

Rulemaking and Market Access

The inquiry also extends to GrabAGun, an online firearms retailer where Donald Trump Jr. serves on the board. In May 2026, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) proposed a draft rule to simplify the direct shipment of firearms to consumers. At the time of the proposal, GrabAGun stated it was positioned to capitalize on this regulatory shift. The committee is seeking to understand the extent of Trump Jr.'s knowledge of, or involvement in, the rulemaking process that preceded the ATF's public proposal. GrabAGun has stated that its involvement was limited to submitting public comments on the agency's proposals, which are part of the standard Administrative Procedure Act process for public input.

Legal representatives for 1789 Capital have rejected the committee's premises. Bill Burck, an attorney for the firm, stated that the company responded to Raskin's initial document requests in September, citing factual errors in the understanding of the firm's operations. Burck characterized the investigation as based on "tall tales" and "personal attacks untethered to actual evidence." Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. has asserted that his involvement with the firm is strictly commercial and that he maintains a clear separation from government affairs, noting that the firm relies on analyst teams rather than political connections to identify investment opportunities in sectors with national security demands.