Manusina opens door to eligible Samoan women rugby players for 2027

Lakapi Samoa has opened a formal pathway for eligible female rugby players of Samoan heritage to enter the assessment pipeline for the Manusina national team ahead of the 2027 season. The union is currently soliciting expressions of interest from players residing in other countries who meet specific genealogical and performance criteria. This process functions as a preliminary screening mechanism rather than a direct selection guarantee, allowing the coaching staff to identify and review potential talent based on verifiable data before final squad decisions are made for the 2027 campaign.

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The eligibility framework for this open call is strictly defined. To submit an expression of interest, an applicant must be at least 18 years old and possess either a parent or a grandparent who was born in Samoa. Additionally, the player is required to demonstrate experience at the premier level of rugby within their current country of residence. Beyond these static qualifications, applicants must have accessible performance data and be prepared to provide match footage or video evidence. These requirements ensure that the assessment process is grounded in tangible athletic history rather than informal recommendations.

Participation in this expression of interest phase does not confer any entitlement to a place in the Manusina XV squad. It serves solely to place the player's profile before the coaching team for evaluation. Lakapi Samoa has explicitly stated that submitting this form of interest is not a selection guarantee. The union frames this initiative as an opportunity for eligible individuals to participate in the next phase of the team's development and to represent Samoa on the international stage, provided they clear the subsequent assessment hurdles. The Samoa national women's rugby team is currently ranked 15th in the world, a standing that reflects the competitive level at which these prospective candidates will be evaluated.