Fonterra seeks consent to dump 22 million litres of raw milk as contingency for processing stoppages

Fonterra has applied to the Canterbury Regional Council for a variation to its existing wastewater consents, seeking permission to dispose of an estimated 22 million litres of raw milk. The dairy cooperative's technical memorandum states that this surplus would arise during the peak period of the 2026-27 financial year due to processing constraints across the South Island. The proposed disposal method involves incorporating the raw milk into existing wastewater treatment systems or applying it directly to land in the region.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Milk cans on the farm

Contingency versus Capacity

Chris Kane, Fonterra's director of New Zealand Manufacturing, characterized the request as a pure contingency measure rather than a response to current operational failures. He emphasized that the company processed every drop of milk collected from South Island farmers this season, even as volumes reached record levels. Kane stated that the 22-million-litre figure is a "technicality” designed to ensure ethical and responsible disposal in the event of a "force majeure” incident, such as a major power cut or natural disaster that would halt production at one of the company's 24 processing sites.

Despite Kane's clarification, the application itself does not reference a specific force majeure event, instead citing general "processing constraints.” The distinction is critical for understanding the company's balance sheet and operational risk: the consent is not for routine waste management of unprocessed milk due to demand shortages, but for a risk-mitigation strategy to prevent asset loss or safety hazards during extreme supply chain disruptions. Federated Farmers supported the move, framing it as prudent risk management for the industry.

Environmental and Economic Tensions

The proposal has drawn criticism from environmental advocates who argue that dumping organic waste during a period of high household costs is difficult to justify. Rhiannon Mackie, a freshwater campaigner for Greenpeace, warned that Canterbury's highly porous soil allows fluids to penetrate quickly into water tables. She noted that organic matter, similar to cow urine and synthetic fertilizers, contributes to nitrate contamination and increases the frequency of toxic algal blooms in local lakes and rivers, posing a risk to freshwater ecosystems.

The central mechanism here is the regulatory permission required to alter wastewater flows. By securing this consent, Fonterra is protecting its capital infrastructure against catastrophic stoppages, ensuring that a temporary halt in processing does not result in the total loss of the milk asset. However, this financial risk management creates a direct tension with environmental capacity and the broader public sentiment regarding resource use and affordability in New Zealand's primary sector.