NZ Police refund 113 speeding fines after Gorge Road limit remains 80 km/h

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) documents reveal that speed limit reductions implemented across several district roads remain legally unenforceable because they have not been formalised through the statutory process. The most significant instance involves Gorge Road, where New Zealand Police are refunding 113 speeding tickets issued between May 2024 and November 2026 to drivers exceeding the posted 60 km/h limit. Police confirmed that the legal limit between Industrial Place and the north end of Matakauri Park remains 80 km/h without official approval from the Transport Agency.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Road sign speed limit 5 km/h

Statutory delay and institutional process

The discrepancy arises from a procedural gap between physical signage and legal authorization. QLDC stated it intended to formalise the new 60 km/h speed limit on Gorge Road in April 2024, but changes to national speed limit rules delayed the process. A Transport Agency spokesperson indicated that the council had only applied to reduce the limit in recent weeks, and that approval is currently being sought for other recommended speed limit changes in the district as well.

Council agendas show that Gorge Road was one of 76 locations earmarked for a new speed limit during a district-wide review. In August, council staff warned councillors that a number of existing speed limits within the district were not enforceable by the NZ Police because they had not yet been formalised through the statutory process.

Additional unenforceable limits

QLDC documents identify at least three other locations where speed signs were installed before the limits became legally enforceable. In Luggate, 100 km/h signs on Church Road were replaced with 50 km/h signs, though the change lacks statutory backing. In Kawarau Heights, 30 km/h signs were placed on Carrick Lane, Douglasvale Rise, and Kawarau Heights Boulevard, despite the legal limit remaining 40 km/h. Additionally, a 60 km/h electronic variable speed limit at the base of Cardrona Ski Field Road has not yet been legalised. A council spokesperson stated that it would advise when the Gorge Road speed limit has been approved and entered into the National Speed Limit Register.