Turkmengas Ranks Seventh in Central Eurasia's Top 500 Revenues

The State Concern Turkmengas ranks seventh in the CEBA Top 500, which tracks the 2025 revenues of the largest enterprises in Central Eurasia, reporting income of $8 billion. This figure represents the Turkmen gas industry's share of a regional aggregate revenue totaling $400 billion across all 500 listed participants.

Photo: phmsa.dot.gov by PHMSA, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Gas pipeline

The top ten of the ranking is dominated by the extractive and processing sectors, with eight of the ten leaders operating in oil and gas. Azerbaijan's SOCAR leads the list with $50.8 billion in revenue, followed by Kazakhstan's Tengizchevroil at $20 billion and KazMunaiGas at $18 billion. While Turkmengas maintains a significant position, these figures place it behind the primary financial drivers of regional raw material exports.

The inclusion of Uzbekistan's Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Company, with $10.8 billion in revenue, indicates that metal processing and related industrial cycles remain key revenue drivers alongside hydrocarbons. However, the concentration of over one-third of the index's total revenue within the top ten companies underscores a high degree of income centralization among a few large, export-oriented entities.